Memorial mass for showband legend Brendan Bowyer to take place next week

Th family of Brendan Bowyer are set to finally fulfil the Irish showband legend’s wish to be buried in his native Co Waterford.

Hucklebuck singer Brendan’s actress daughter Clodagh yesterday told the Sunday World that her dad’s ashes will be interred in the grave of his mother and father in Dunmore East on Wednesday, August 3.

There will also be a memorial service for the much-loved entertainer on the same day in Waterford Cathedral, where everyone is welcome to attend.

The mass will take place on August 3 at 12 noon in the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity Within, Waterford City. The funeral notice read the interment of ashes will take place privately.

Brendan Bowyer, who shot to fame with The Royal Showband in the 1960s, passed away on May 28, 2020, in a Las Vegas hospital at the age of 81.

Due to the pandemic, his heartbroken wife Stella and children, Brendan Jnr, Aisling and Clodagh, were unable to bring his remains back home to Ireland at the time.

“Dad wanted to be laid to rest in Dunmore East with his parents,” Clodagh tells me. “But we kept having to put it off because of Covid.”

Brendan, who had been a resident entertainer in Las Vegas for decades — Elvis Presley went to see him perform twice — died there shortly after breaking a bone in his arm in a fall at his home.

Clodagh with her dad and Elliott on her wedding day 17 years ago

“In hospital Dad had a reaction to pain medication,” Clodagh says. “It looks like he developed an infection and he got pneumonia.

“We had been unable to visit him due to the Covid restrictions. But the restrictions were lifted on the day he passed. It was a miracle because it meant that we were all able to be there with Dad. We all think that maybe he was holding on until he saw us. It was such a beautiful, peaceful passing.”

Clodagh is now struggling to come to terms with the death of her husband, Elliott, just over eight months ago after a five-year battle with dementia.

“I had the most amazing marriage. I was with Elliott for 22 years,” says Clodagh, who has two young children, Liam (13) and Nora (10).

“I don’t think he ever once criticised me. He was my biggest cheerleader and my dad was that to all of us too. So it’s no surprise that I attracted such a great husband.”