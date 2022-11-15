Meet the Cork influencer who will be cheering on her England footballer boyfriend in Qatar

Aine May Kennedy has nearly 50k followers on Instagram and has been dating Conor Gallagher for 4 years

Aine and Conor have been a couple for years

Cork's Aine May Kennedy has nearly 50k followers on Instagram and will be heading to the Middle East next week

Aine May Kennedy and Chelsea star Conor Gallagher have been dating for years

Cork-born Aine May Kennedy is the lesser-known England WAG who is currently in Qatar to cheer on her man as he gears up for the World Cup kick-off.

The stunning model is a professional dancer from Ireland, who has nearly 50k followers on Instagram, and is signed to Pulse Model Agency, which is one of the biggest agencies in the world.

The 23-year-old has taken part in several fashion shoots but now spends most of her time enjoying a glamorous lifestyle and sharing it with her followers.

The blonde bombshell regularly refers to England star Conor Gallagher as her ‘love’ and her ‘hero’ on social media and is a consistent fixture at his football matches.

The 22-year-old forward was on loan with Crystal Palace last season but has since broken into the Chelsea first team as well as getting capped by England against San Marino. Very few football fans were surprised by his inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

The two have posted photos enjoying meals in hotspots like Harry's Dolce Vita in Knightsbridge, but it is travelling the world that seems to be the pair's favourite pastime.

Conor, who also has Irish links, and Aine recently took a trip to Paris where they saw all that the city of love has to offer, including the Louvre Museum and posh eaterie Cafe de Flore.

The loved-up couple regularly travel to Portugal with friends and family to take a break from their hectic schedules.

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday with England’s first game taking place on Monday against Iran.