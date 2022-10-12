Maya Jama confirmed as Laura Whitmore’s replacement on Love Island

Fans say it’s “the news we’ve all been waiting for.”

Fan favourite Maya Jama (28) is officially set to take over from Laura Whitmore as host of Love Island.

ITV bosses confirmed the news today, weeks after Laura announced she was parting ways with the show.

"Okay, the rumours are true,” Love Island revealed on the official Instagram page for the show.

"Say hey to your brand-new Love Island host Maya Jama!”

A video posted with the announcement shows Maya scrolling through headlines betting on the new Love Island host.

A zoom-out shows the presenter with her branded water bottle and suitcase, set to take on villa-life in the next series.

With a red heart emoji, ex-host Laura Whitmore, who quit the role due to the “difficult format” commented: “Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab.”

Maya’s first time on set will be for the upcoming winter season, returning to screens in January from South Africa.

She has long been a fan favourite to host the show.

"Maya Jama confirmed as Love Island host is the news we’ve all been waiting for,” one fan said on Twitter. “Might have a cocktail or something, it feels right.”

"Love Island is about to become a whole lot better with Maya Jama,”another said.

One Twitter user said they are looking forward to recording the show “and skip the bits she’s not in.”

“Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy,” Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Programming at ITV told The Irish Sun.

"In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family. Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

The star is rumoured to have a net worth of about £2.5 million and found her way to fame through presenting and DJ-ing.