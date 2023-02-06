Maura Higgins wows fans with ‘stunning’ photos from Dubai holiday

The former Love Island star jetted off to the Middle East over the bank holiday weekend and announced her arrival on Instagram.

Maura flew out to Dubai this week

Maura Higgins has shared a series of sizzling snaps from her trip to Dubai on social media.

The Longford lady shared a carousel of photos from an evening in Dubai, where she flaunted her toned abs in front of the Dior 3D printed concept store on the Jumeirah beach.

Maura wore a sheer green dress Revolve that crossed over her chest and joked that her boob tape was “holding on for dear life”.

She paired her look with a slicked back bun and a white Fendi handbag.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Dubai, it’s been a minute”.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the 32-year-old on her stunning photoshoot, with best pal and new mum Molly-Mae Hague leaving a series of sweating emojis.

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa said Maura’s look was “a moment” while fellow Love Islander Ellie Brown wrote “Wowww” and shared a heart-eye emoji.

It comes after Maura sent her followers into a frenzy after sharing sultry snaps from a glamorous photoshoot last week.

The bombshell looked “incredible” according to Love Island pals as she posed in a black mesh jumpsuit and knee-high leather boots.

"When Mario says action,” she captioned the post, tagging her celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic – who she shares with Kim Kardashian.

Maura’s famous friends took to the comments section as they reacted to the striking shots.

"I gasped,” said Molly-Mae, while other former Love Islanders gushed over the Irish star.

"Omg incredible,” said Tasha Ghouri, while Faye Winter left the sweet comment: “Angel.”

Danica Taylor said “oh wow” and influencer Maeve Madden commented: “Oh she slayssss.”

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger praised the “unreal images” of Maura posed against a grey background.