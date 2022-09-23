Maura Higgins tipped to enter the jungle for next series of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’
Fans of the Longford Love Island star hope she will be trading the villa for the jungle.
Love Island bombshell Maura Higgins might be heading into the jungle for the next season of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’
The bets are on for the Longford lady who shot to fame as a fan favourite on Love Island to go Down Under.
Ladbrokes announced today that Maura is priced at 5/1 to take on a new reality show.
"Love Island fans have long been campaigning for Maura Higgins to do a stint in the jungle,” Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes says.
"Being no stranger to a trip or two abroad in the name of reality TV, the odds suggest that Maura could finally appear on I’m A Celebrity later this year!”
Maura is a well known Irish icon amongst Love Island fans since her time in the villa.
She finished in fourth place after a shock recoupling with pro-dancer Curtis Pritchard in the final days of the 2019 season.
The couple split shortly after.
Maura had a high profile break-up with Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice last year.
The pair said their relationship had reached a “natural end” in a joint statement posted on their social media accounts.
‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ hosted by duo Ant and Dec returns to the jungle this year ahead of an all-star season in 2023.
Fan favourites from the last two decades of the show will appear for a special series in South Africa.
