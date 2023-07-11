Maura Higgins teases LA move after romance with Hollywood stuntman revealed

The former Love Island star announced that she was taking a break from London on Monday.

Maura Higgins has hinted that she’s packed up and moved to Los Angeles in a series of cryptic Instagram posts.

The former Love Island star announced that she was taking a break from London, where she was previously based, for “a long time” on Monday.

Sharing a snap of a plane’s wing and jet engine as it soared through the sky, she wrote: “Bye bye London... for a long time”.

Several hours later, Maura revealed her destination by posting a photo of a busy LA road lined with palm trees.

“LA it’s been a minute,” the Longford lady wrote.

She also reposted a sweet message from her pal, influencer Sophia Laura, who wished her luck on her new adventure.

Sophia shared a collage of photos documenting the pair’s friendship – including pictures of them attending a Harry Styles concert, trying on baker boy hats, going on a hike in LA, and partying – and penned: “Thinking of you today my girl”, adding heart, sparkle, and plane emojis.

“Might be oceans apart for a while... but the 1hr long (Facetimes) and belly laughs that hurt will remain because nobody makes me howl like you do!

“Miss you already,” she added.

Maura’s big move comes after she teased that she had been seeking out business opportunities in Hollywood during a visit to La La Land at the beginning of May.

In a thread of Instagram stories at the time, the 32-year-old posed in a smart blazer as she sat beside her pal in car and dressed in a smart blazer.

She captioned the short clip “a day of meetings” before showing off a meeting room at NBC Universal and gushing that it was a “big day”.

Maura burst onto our screens after rocking the Love Island villa back in 2019 and has since cemented herself as a successful businesswoman, working as a brand ambassador for Boohoo and Ann Summers, while doing sponsorships for brands like Bellamianta, Oh Polly, and Revolve.

She has also dipped her toe in TV with stints on Glow Up Ireland and This Morning, and her modelling career has taken off after she was signed with celebrity modelling agency Elite Models in 2021.

But there may be another reason why Maura has her eyes set on LA, as her new beau is Hollywood stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton.

The couple were first spotted cosying up on a date in London and have since been pictured packing on some PDA by the pool during an Ibiza getaway.

Bobby has acted as a stuntman for major movie stars such as Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Craig, Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 37-year-old's first gig was being Daniel Craig’s double in Quantum of Solace, but his most “life-changing” role to date was doubling for Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Dark World.

Bobby and Chris sparked up a friendship on set and Chris contracted Bobby to be his stunt double for all future Marvel flicks.

The pair have even launched a fitness app called Centr together, and regularly share photos with each other on social media.