Maura Higgins swaps long hair for ‘stunning’ new bob

The Love Islander has undergone a hair transformation that has shocked fans.

Maura took to Instagram to share her new hairstyle with fans.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Maura Higgins attends the European Premiere of Creed III at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.) — © Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Maura Higgins has swapped her long locks for a bob that has shocked fans.

The Longford reality star debuted her new look on the red carpet last night, posting snaps that show her new style.

"Hey Bob,” she teased on Instagram. “Nice to meet ya.”

Known for her long waves, the ex Love Islander is now sporting a brunette bob cut to her chin.

"Bloody stunning,” said one fan, while Maura’s celeb pals gushed at her hair transformation.

"I’m obsessed,” commented fellow Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, while Roz Purcell left a series of heart-eye emojis.

"You and the Bob are looking mighty fine – it’s a keeper,” one follower added.

The reality TV bombshell was posing on the red carpet of the London premier of Creed III.

Flanked by paparazzi, Maura wore a strappy black dress with a series of cut-outs at the back, wearing layered gold necklaces to top off her new look.

She captioned her Instagram: “Me and my new best friend… Bob.”

Maura wowed on the red carpet last night in a black vintage figure-hugging dress with a low cut back and a black and gold choker.

She is often dubbed the best dressed for her memorable looks.

Late last year, the icon was sorely missed at the British Fashion Awards after a wardrobe “nightmare.”

Maura took to Instagram to announce that she had to pull out of the awards show last minute after having a “nightmare” with a dress that was just “too daring.”

The Love Island star confessed earlier in the day that would be her first time having “zero control” over her outfit.

When confused fans realised Maura was nowhere to be seen on the red carpet, the Longford native logged back onto Instagram to reveal what had happened.

"So guys, everyone's messaging me asking, "Where are you, where's the red carpet pictures?"' she said, appearing bronzed and in full glam on her stories.

"I’ve had a bit of a nightmare.”

The star stepped back to reveal a gold dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline as she said her hair and makeup team had been “on point as usual."

Maura admitted that the problem came with the outfit: "Basically, the dress, shoes, everything, just wasn't something that I'd probably wear."

She admitted she didn’t “really know what to say” as she looked off-camera at her friend and hairstylist.

"I just feel like it wasn’t very appropriate for the fashion awards. Like, I do like to go daring. You guys know that. But I just feel like it wasn’t very appropriate for the fashion awards,” she continued.

"I don’t know but I just feel, it’s not right,” she said. “So, yeah, I’ve decided not to go.”