Maura Higgins ‘spews everywhere’ during hot yoga class

The former Love Island star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to tell fans all about the ordeal.

Maura Higgins has admitted that she “spewed everywhere” and almost collapsed after trying her hand at hot yoga.

She admitted that she felt like she was going to puke after doing intense yoga in 40C heat.

“No word of a lie, hot yoga – killer. Absolute killer. I ran out of the class 30 minutes in because I felt like I was going to collapse,” she explained.

“The trainer – the coach – was looking at me like, ‘Are you ok?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I just need the toilet.’

“[I] ran to the toilet, spewed everywhere. I was shaking. My body’s just not able for it anymore!”

The 31-year-old said that her yoga teacher helped her recover by making her take a break from the class.

“When I came back from the toilet after getting sick, she was like, ‘Are you ok?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m fine.’

“And I tried to continue, and she came over to me and was like, ‘No, just sit down. You’ve gone extremely pale.’ And guys, as you know, I am so pale as it is so I must have been translucent.

“She gave me electrolytes and I put half of the sachet into my water. She was so sweet to be fair. She was like, ‘Just sip this and you’ll be fine. Your body just needs to get used to it.’

“So, I took a bit of a breather and I got back into it. But my god... I think it’s because it’s so hot as well. In the room I think it’s like 40C and then obviously you’re exercising.”

Despite throwing up and almost fainting during the hot yoga class, Maura said that she emerged from the studio feeling like she was “on top of the world”.

“But it set me up today, it did. I feel on top of the world. I am a changed woman. I have done an hour and a half of hot yoga and I’m already showered, had my breakfast, changed my clothes, put on a bit of a face. Who the hell am I?”