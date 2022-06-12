Maura Higgins soaks up sun in Mykonos as footballer Connor Wickham romance rumours simmer

The former Love Island star jetted off to Greece over the weekend and took to her Instagram Stories to show what she’s been up to with a series of selfies

The former Love Island star jetted off to Greece over the weekend and took to her Instagram Stories to show what she’s been up to with a series of selfies.

On Saturday night, Maura got glammed up for dinner in a black Stella McCartney dress with a gold chain that she bought on her trip for €465.

Telling her followers about her latest purchase, she said: “Lots of [questions] about last night’s dress... I way overpacked but spotted this [yesterday] and had to purchase it. It’s by Stella McCartney.”

Maura spent her Sunday by the pool (Photo: Instagram)

The Longford lady wore her hair in a messy up-do and perfected her pout with a deep red lipstick that “found in her makeup bag.”

She remarked that the lippy “definitely belongs to” one of her pals but it suited her to perfection.

And on Sunday, Maura chilled out by the pool in a brown bikini with her hair worn in a slick bun.

She accessorised with a personalised “Maura” necklace and a pair of Chanel sunglasses as she gorged on a Caesar salad and a plate of chips on a sun lounger.

It follows recent reports that indicate Maura is in a relationship with Milton Keynes Dons footballer, Connor Wickham (29).

The 31-year-old had hinted that she was in a new relationship after enjoying a trip to Paris last month with a mystery man.

Her most recent romance in the public eye was with Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice. The sudden split came amid reports the dancer wanted to concentrate on the hit show leaving Maura devastated.

However, it seems the brunette beauty has found love again with footballer Connor after the couple jetted off on holiday together.

A source told The Sun: "Maura keeps her cards close to her chest but she seems totally mad on Connor.

"A good friend of hers put them in touch and they have been talking for some time.

"Connor and Maura went to Paris last month and it ended up being so romantic."