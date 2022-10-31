Maura Higgins slams ‘rubbish’ rumour of secret relationship with Joey Essex
Maura recently shared why she avoids talking about her love life, she said: "If I talk about men at all, it’s there and I’m shagging them and I’m humping an entire army.”
Maura Higgins has denied she’s dating Joey Essex after the pair were papped kissing at an award show.
Behind-the-scenes photos published by the MailOnline showed the reality stars getting cosy at the Pride of Britain awards last week.
Rumours quickly began to churn that Maura (31) and TOWIE personality Joey (32) had a “connection” according to The Sun and were “smitten" after some secret dates, OK! magazine said.
Maura slammed the speculation on Twitter this morning, putting a quick end to any further gossip.
More rubbish 🥱 https://t.co/i00UFRO4wI— Maura Higgins (@MauraHiggins) October 31, 2022
"More rubbish,” the Longford Love Islander tweeted this morning with a yawning emoji.
She was reacting to a tweet that alleged “Maura Higgins and Joey Essex ‘smitten’ after secret dates before public snog.”
Maura's ex-boyfriend and Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice was also forced to respond to the rumour mill last week.
A source had told The Daily Star the dancer had “stormed off” when he spotted Maura and Joey flirting at the award show.
A representative for Giovanni had to set things straight, saying: “This story is totally untrue. Gio enjoyed his evening celebrating with friends and colleagues. He had a brilliant evening at the Pride of Britain and loved meeting the winners and heroes on the night.”
When Maura was recently linked to footballer Connor Wickham in June, she scolded fans asking her questions about her love life.
“If I answer this, it is going to make a headline," she said on Instagram.
“And it’s going to blow up saying that I really fancy this guy and then it’s just going to go everywhere, and then everyone thinks that when he comes out of the villa, I’m going to be in love.”
"If I talk about men at all, it’s there and I’m shagging them and I’m humping an entire army.”
A source told the Sun at the time that the star “keeps her cards close to her chest.”
