Maura Higgins shows up at nephew’s school to confront cruel bullies

The model didn’t hold back

Maura Higgins took justice into her own hands this week as she decided to confront her nephew’s bullies.

The 31-year-old model headed to the boy’s secondary school in London on Thursday to collect him in a bid to stop cruel kids from tormenting him.

Sharing a video to Instagram, Maura can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of a car as hundreds of school children surround it, thrilled to spot the star.

"When you get a phone call to say he's being bullied at school yesterday...so you make sure you're on the school pick up today,” she captioned the video.

"Remember kids be kind,” she wrote on another video adding: "Ps: I'm not a regular aunty, I'm a cool aunty."

Maura Higgins

The brunette beauty recently enjoyed a Parisian getaway with best pal Molly-Mae Hague.

The former Love Island star and Molly-Mae, who she met during the fifth season of the ITV2 show, dressed for the occasion as they celebrated an evening on the tiles in the French capital.

Captioning the gorgeous pictures ‘Je Taim Para’, Maura looked the Parisian part in a shoulder frock which featured a boned corset and voluminous skirt.

Pictured on balcony of her swanky hotel Maura is pictured looking at the camera with breath-taking views of the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Maura also showed off her five-star suite, revealing she had loved her trip so much she'd decided to extend it.

The Longford lady had returned to the City of Love to celebrate the launch of her Love Island co-star's latest collection with fast fashion giant PrettyLittleThing.

It was the second time Maura has made a trip to Paris this summer, after she reportedly went on a romantic trip with her rumoured fling, former Crystal Palace footballer Connor Wickham.

And while the pair have since called it quits, they enjoyed a few days of sightseeing and sampling the best of the French capital’s restaurants.