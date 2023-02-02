Maura Higgins shocks celeb pals with ‘incredible’ new sultry snaps

"When Mario says action,” the reality star captioned the post, tagging her celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic – who she shares with Kim Kardashian.

Maura Higgins has sent Instagram into a frenzy as she shares new sultry snaps from a glamorous photoshoot.

The Longford bombshell looked “incredible” according to Love Island pals as she posed in a black mesh jumpsuit and knee-high leather boots.

Maura’s famous friends took to the comments section as they reacted to the striking shots.

"I gasped,” said new mum and best pal Molly-Mae Hague, while other former Love Islanders gushed over the Irish star.

"Omg incredible,” said Tasha Ghouri, while Faye Winter left the sweet comment: “Angel.”

Danica Taylor said “oh wow” and influencer Maeve Madden commented: “Oh she slayssss.”

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger praised the “unreal images” of Maura posed against a grey background.

The hundreds of comments from fellow celebs and the Longford icon’s almost 4 million followers come as she returns from a sun-soaked Mexican getaway.

Sharing bikini snaps and her beachy waves, Maura spent time with pals in the stunning spot.

Maura shared the journey to her sunny Central American break on Instagram, giving fans an insight into first-class on a long-haul flight.

Along the way, she bumped into A-list actor Jamie Dornan – sharing her hilarious reaction with followers.

Maura posed for a selfie with the Down native, later saying:

"We’re going to get onto Jamie Dornan,” she said in a video filmed on her flight to Mexico. “Can you believe the morning I had?

“To people out there, yes I know he’s just a normal person like everyone else. I’m obsessed, like you do not know how many times I have watched Fifty Shades of Grey. I’ve got no words.

"Let’s just talk about Jamie Dornan,” she told her 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

"My God guys, my jaw hit the f***king floor when I seen him. The voice notes I’ve sent to my friends?

"Filthy, absolutely filthy.

"I mean, I’m still not well after it… fifty shades of fanny flutters, that’s literally what I was dealing with,” she continued.

"Can you believe as well I’m literally wearing different shades of grey? Now, If that’s not manifestation I don’t know what is.

"And now I have to sit on a long-haul flight like an absolute horny devil.

“I literally got on and thought, ‘Oh my god, surely they’ll have Fifty Shades of Grey and I can just do disgusting things to myself while watching every single movie back to back,” she joked.

“Sorry to the people that are underage, you shouldn’t be listening to me right now.

"When I was staring at him I was just thinking of every single dirty scene, every single naked scene… Anyway, the man is happily married with kids.

"If he was my new boyfriend I’d be so busy with him 24/7 that I would probably delete my Instagram and every aspect of my life because I would just be doing things with him… Oh what a man,” she gushed.