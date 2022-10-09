Maura Higgins shares sultry snaps modelling Ann Summers’ first dresses range
The Love Island star has shared her newest collaboration with followers on Instagram.
Maura Higgins has shared footage of her latest collaboration with Ann Summers as the sexy lingerie brand release their first collection of dresses.
The brand has taken a leap from lingerie into clothing with the Love Island star, who shared the collaboration on Instagram today.
Describing the new line as having “EVERYTHING,” Ann Summers dropped a clip of the Longford influencer wearing everything from red lace to sparkly silver zebra print.
Maura was equally excited about the new venture, sharing snaps with her almost four million followers.
"You’re never fully dressed without a dress,” the star said, captioning a clip that showed her with a slicked-back ponytail and large gold hoops.
It is the first time the lingerie brand has released a clothing collection and star Maura is the face of it.
Maura shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, winning the hearts of viewers and Irish fans.
Staying friends with co-stars Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, Maura recently shared how excited she was for the couple’s new baby.
She shared an emotional video to Instagram recently celebrating the pregnancy of friends.
Maura captioned the clip: “The most precious day meeting you... [Molly-Mae] and [Tommy] you are going to be the most amazing parents.”
