Maura Higgins shares selfie with ‘Mr Grey’ Jamie Dornan

The Longford Love Island star took to Instagram to share her run-in with the Hollywood actor who she called “Mr Grey.”

Maura shared the smiling selfie of the stars on Instagram.

Bare-faced Maura is seen leaning in to Down native Jamie for a smiling selfie of the pair.

Maura Higgins and Jamie Dornan.

"Wearing grey for Mr Grey,” she captioned the snap, referring to the actor’s infamous stint as the domineering leading man of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

The star was recently the target of many Fifty Shades related jokes when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside singer Lewis Capaldi.

"I’m use to seeing you in Fifty Shades of Grey,” he told Jamie as he sat down.

"So it’s weird seeing you here, without, like, a whip in your hand.”

Capaldi’s next line on his ‘habits’ while watching the movies were swallowed up by audience laughter and a red-faced Graham Norton trying to move the conversation along.

"Is that the time?” he said. “Lewis Capaldi, everybody!”

Dornan was on the couch to chat about his leading role in TV thriller The Tourist, following the story of a car crash victim in the Australian outback who loses his memory.

It was BBC’s most watched drama of 2022.

Meanwhile, Love Islander Maura has again been linked to reality star Joey Essex as he rehashed the story of their backstage kiss at the Pride of Britain Awards this week.

The pair made headlines in October when photos showed the pair sharing a smooch.

Joey was talking to heat magazine in a chat that the Daily Mail reports was abruptly ended after he revealed the details of the kiss.

"'I don't know! I can't even remember,” he said.

"'I mean all I remember is her tongue being down my throat to be honest!”

Rumours of their potential relationship were quickly stamped out as “rubbish” by Maura.