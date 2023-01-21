Maura Higgins shares new snaps from lavish Mexican getaway with her gal pals

The Longford lass has been enjoying a winter break in the sun

Maura Higgins has shared more stunning snaps from her lavish Mexican getaway with gal pals including bestie Laura Stanford.

Taking to Instagram the brunette beauty showed off her toned figure in a grey knit halter neck belly top and mini skirt.

She paired the look with cowboy boots and wore her hair in a curly bun with her fringe down.

“Off out,” she captioned the carousel of snaps from Azulik Tulum resort which is situated along the Caribbean coast in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Other pictures in the post show the Longford model posing with friends as they enjoyed champagne as they watched the sunset to celebrate Laura’s birthday.

The group appear to be staying in the luxurious Azulik Tulum resort where prices start at €830 a night.

The former Love Island star has been recalling how she is still getting over her surprise encounter with Fifty Shades of Grey hunk Jamie Dornan.

She shared a smiling selfie of the pair to Instagram yesterday, before later revealing she was anything but casual when she met the Down native.

"We’re going to get onto Jamie Dornan,” she said in a video filmed on her flight to Mexico. “Can you believe the morning I had?

“To people out there, yes I know he’s just a normal person like everyone else. I’m obsessed, like you do not know how many times I have watched Fifty Shades of Grey. I’ve got no words.”

"Let’s just talk about Jamie Dornan,” she told her 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

"My God guys, my jaw hit the f***king floor when I seen him. The voice notes I’ve sent to my friends?”

"Filthy, absolutely filthy.”

"I mean, I’m still not well after it… fifty shades of fanny flutters, that’s literally what I was dealing with,” she continued.

"Can you believe as well I’m literally wearing different shades of grey? Now, If that’s not manifestation I don’t know what is.

"And now I have to sit on a long-haul flight like an absolute horny devil.”

“I literally got on and thought, ‘Oh my god, surely they’ll have Fifty Shades of Grey and I can just do disgusting things to myself while watching every single movie back to back,” she joked.

“Sorry to the people that are underage, you shouldn’t be listening to me right now. When I was staring at him I was just thinking of every single dirty scene, every single naked scene… Anyway, the man is happily married with kids.”

"If he was my new boyfriend I’d be so busy with him 24/7 that I would probably delete my Instagram and every aspect of my life because I would just be doing things with him… Oh what a man,” she gushed.