Maura Higgins shares glamorous bikini snaps from Mexican beach holiday

The star shared her journey to the sunny South American spot, giving fans an insight into first-class on a long-haul flight.

The Longford Love Islander posted photos of her travelling on Instagram.

Maura Higgins is enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Mexico, the latest lavish getaway for the Love Islander.

The Longford star took to Instagram to share the beach views and her bikini bod, posing on the white sand with a straw hat for her 3.6 million followers.

"Good morning Mexico,” she captioned the post.

Maura shared the journey to her sunny South American break on Instagram, giving fans an insight into first-class on a long-haul flight.

Maura shared snaps of her first-class treatment.

One photo shows a luxurious meal sitting on a pull-out table in front of Maura while she enjoys some in-flight entertainment.

The next snap shows the reality show favourite posing for a fresh-faced selfie on her way to Mexico.

Heading almost straight to the beach when she landed, Maura shared some bikini-clad snaps with followers who were very happy to see her.

"Good morning Maura you look incredible,” one wrote, while another said: “Buenos Dias Maura have a fantastic time enjoy looking absolutely beautiful.”

Fellow Love Islanders Tasha Ghouri, Antigoni Buxton and Elle Brown shared some flame and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.

The Longford Love Island star took to Instagram yesterday to share her run-in with an A-list Hollywood actor who she called “Mr Grey.”

Maura Higgins posted a selfie with fellow famous Irish face Jamie Dornan.

A bare-faced Maura is seen leaning in to Down native Jamie for a smiling selfie of the pair.

The star has jet off while other Love Island hopefuls are only just starting their journey on the dating show.

The South African winter series got underway this week, though Maura is still on people’s minds years after she made her debut.

TikTok-famous farmer Will Young has already confessed that it would be a dream for him to find love with someone like the Longford icon.

“I really love Maura. I think her energy was incredible, I think she was beautiful, a really nice girl as well, so someone like that would be a dream,” he told MailOnline.

“And, hopefully, if she did and coupled up with me that would be even better.”