Maura Higgins set to turn up the heat as new TV show Cooking With The Stars airs tonight
The competitive TV show sees eight celebs go head-to-head in a bid to go from amateurs to restaurant chefs.
Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, other celebrities appearing on the show include dancer Anton Du Beke, Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes and former Big Brother star Josie Gibson.
Anne Hegarty from The Chase, Dr Ranj Singh, comedian Joe Wilkinson and DJ Woody Cook will also appear on the programme.
Mentored by professional chefs, the celebrities will prepare dishes to be judged by the professionals.
Read more
After each cooking battle, the bottom two will need to prepare a dish without any help from their mentor.
The winner of the cook off will be decided by the judges by a blind taste test.
British Dishes is the theme of the very first episode, as the celebrities battle it out in the kitchen in a bid to save themselves from the first elimination.
Watch ‘Cooking With The Stars’ every Tuesday night from 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player
