Maura Higgins says she’s ‘not well’ after meeting Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan

“Sorry to the people that are underage, you shouldn’t be listening to me right now.”

Maura took to Instagam to share her "fangirling" with followers.

Maura Higgins (32) has revealed the “fifty shades of fanny flutters” behind her run-in with actor Jamie Dornan (40).

The Longford Love Island star shared a smiling selfie of the pair to Instagram yesterday, before later revealing she was anything but casual when she met the Down native.

"We’re going to get onto Jamie Dornan,” she said in a video filmed on her flight to Mexico. “Can you believe the morning I had?

Maura Higgins and Jamie Dornan.

“To people out there, yes I know he’s just a normal person like everyone else. I’m obsessed, like you do not know how many times I have watched Fifty Shades of Grey. I’ve got no words.”

"Let’s just talk about Jamie Dornan,” she told her 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

"My God guys, my jaw hit the f***king floor when I seen him. The voice notes I’ve sent to my friends?

Maura took to Instagam to share her "fangirling" with followers.

"Filthy, absolutely filthy.

"I mean, I’m still not well after it… fifty shades of fanny flutters, that’s literally what I was dealing with.

"Can you believe as well I’m literally wearing different shades of grey? Now, If that’s not manifestation I don’t know what is.

"And now I have to sit on a long-haul flight like an absolute horny devil.

“I literally got on and thought, ‘Oh my god, surely they’ll have Fifty Shades of Grey and I can just do disgusting things to myself while watching every single movie back to back,” the Longford star said.

“Sorry to the people that are underage, you shouldn’t be listening to me right now. When I was staring at him I was just thinking of every single dirty scene, every single naked scene… Anyway, the man is happily married with kids.”

“A lot of people DM’d me like, ‘Oh is he your new boyfriend?’ I mean… hello?

"If he was my new boyfriend I’d be so busy with him 24/7 that I would probably delete my Instagram and every aspect of my life because I would just be doing things with him… Oh what a man.”

Maura was on her way to her latest lavish getaway in Mexico.

The Longford star took to Instagram to share the beach views and her bikini bod, posing on the white sand with a straw hat for her followers.

"Good morning Mexico,” she captioned the post.

Maura shared the journey to her sunny Central American break on Instagram, giving fans an insight into first-class on a long-haul flight.