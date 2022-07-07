Maura Higgins says she ‘may as well just go into Love Island again’ as she ‘couldn't be more’ single

‘This question just never stops coming up. Like every single Q&A I do, ‘Are you single, are you in a relationship, are you dating, have you a bae?’

Maura Higgins has joked she “may as well just go into Love Island again” as she revealed that she “couldn't be more single”.

The 31-year-old reality stair was rumoured to be dating Milton Keynes Dons footballer Connor Wickham (29) after she jetted to Paris with a mystery man.

Last week she appeared to be enjoying a summer barbeque with her rumoured new boyfriend footballer after the Longford model shared pictures from a garden party on her Instagram stories.

Wickham also shared pictures from the very same location, further fuelling rumours that the pair are dating.

However, Maura has revealed that she is “very single” during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, adding that she's “f****d” because she “went for looks before and it didn't work, and I went for personality before and it didn't work”.

Asked if she's single, Maura said: “This question just never stops coming up. Like every single Q&A I do, ‘Are you single, are you in a relationship, are you dating, have you a bae?’

“Like, yes I'm single. I'm very single. I couldn't be any more f***ing single. I may as well just go into Love Island again.”

She was also asked if she goes for “looks or personality” in a man, to which she replied: “I went for looks before and it didn't work, and I went for personality before and it didn't work. So basically we're all f****d!”

Maura shot to fame on ITVBe show Love Island in 2019, where she finished in fourth place alongside her ex-boyfriend, dancer Curtis Pritchard (26).

READ MORE

Maura Higgins says she can’t talk about men because people assume she’s ‘shagging them’

Maura Higgins ‘blown away’ after getting psychic reading from Chris Riley

The couple split around six months after leaving the villa in early 2020.

She then entered into a relationship with Love Island co-star Chris Taylor (31) in November 2020 but the couple called it quits just a few months after going public.

She then enjoyed a whirlwind romance with Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice (31) in the summer of 2021, before splitting a few months later.

The former Love Island star also revealed recently that she can’t talk about men online because people will just assume she’s “shagging them.”

The Longford model made the confession during a Q&A session on her Instagram stories.

One follower asked: “If you could couple up with any Love Islander of any season, who would it be?”

Responding to the question, Maura said: “This question, right guys, this is what I actually want to explain to you.”

“I can’t answer any of these questions, do you know why?

“If I answer this it is going to make a headline, and it’s going to blow up saying that I really fancy this guy and then it’s just going to go everywhere, and then everyone thinks that when he comes out of the villa I’m going to be in love.”

“It just really bugs me,” she continued.

“If I talk about men at all its there and I’m shagging them and I’m humping an entire army.”

“And that’s basically my life so yeah, no,” she said.