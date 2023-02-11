Maura Higgins says she ‘couldnt be more single’ if she tried

She was recently linked to a 24-year-old American businessman

Longford beauty Maura Higgins has said she ‘couldn't be more single’ if she tried.

The former Love Island star was on hand to give advice to singles looking for romance on The Late Late Show’s Valentine's Day special.

Speaking about her own love life though, the 32-year-old revealed she is single after she sparked romance rumours with a younger man, Yisroel Solomon (24) earlier this week.

"I couldn’t be more single if I tried.”

"You never know, I could find a man in the audience tonight but that’s another thing about being in the public eye - I’m on holidays with a group of friends and you mingle on holidays and there was a group of guys next to us at our table and they joined us.”

"There’s a photo of one of them kissing me on the cheek and I don’t know where this photo came from because I don’t have it on my phone.”

Ryan Tubridy with Maura Higgins on The Late Late Valentine's Specail. Picture Andres Poveda

Explaining further, Maura said she gave Solomon a piece of her mind for fanning the flames.

“I think one of his friends took it and he probably leaked the photo and I’m not going to lie; I did give him some abuse on Instagram. There is just no need for that."

Revealing what she likes in a man, Maura said she likes to feel intimidated by them.

"Personality. I need someone to make me laugh. I quite like a guy who’s intimidating. A lot of guys bow down to me and I get the ick.”

“They have to put me in my place, but they have to respect me. Mammy always brings this up, `why do you want to be intimidated’ and I say, ‘I don’t know, it’s just ooooooh!’"

Pictures of Higgins kissing and cuddling the American businessman during her recent trip to Mexico appeared online.

Maura jetted over to Tulum last month, where she was snapped cosying up to 24-year-old Yisroel Solomon at a local beach club.

The pair fuelled romance rumours after sharing photos together at Taboo Tulum, including a selfie that Maura reshared with her 3.6 million followers.

They also enjoyed dinner together and leaned in close as the Longford lady sipped on her red wine before moving to a lounger where Yisroel wrapped his arms around Maura and planted a kiss on her cheek.

Maura has been publicly single since her split from Giovanni Pernice in October 2021.

Prior to her relationship with the Strictly Come Dancing star, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor.

The model was linked Milton Keynes Dons footballer Connor Wickham last May after heading off on a romantic trip to Paris with a mystery man – although she later insisted that she “couldn’t be more single”.

And last October, Maura sent the rumour mill into overdrive after she was papped locking lips with The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex after the Pride of Britain Awards.