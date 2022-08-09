Maura Higgins reveals she was sexually assaulted while asleep in a taxi in Ireland
Maura Higgins has revealed how she suffered a terrifying experience when she was sexually assaulted while asleep in a taxi in Ireland.
The 31-year-old recalled details of the horrific event on her Instagram stories as she took part in a Q&A with fans as she enjoyed a summer stroll in a local park.
Speaking to her 3.5 million followers, Maura, who shot to fame on Love Island 2019, answered a question box which asked: “Your worst encounter with a man?”
Revealing the horrid experience Maura said: “So would you believe I actually have many, like a few.
“The worst one I’ve never ever, ever opened up to any of you about, and I don’t even think I’m ready yet. It was like probably one of the scariest things that’s ever happened to me.”
“I also had an incident with a taxi driver.”
Maura was then interrupted by a passer-by on the walkway as she explained: “Aw there’s someone coming again. Watch my awkward face again. I’m just going to stop it.
“Oh my God I had to stop here. Look at this, so cute. There’s people down there so I’m going to talk a bit quiet.”
She continued: “Yeah I had an incident with a taxi driver before a long time ago in Ireland and silly me, I fell asleep.
“I probably told you this story. I don’t really know if I have.
“I fell asleep. My friends were dropped off before me, and I was being dropped off alone because I lived on my own at the time.
“And I woke up and his hand was right up my skirt.
“Honestly, I sobered up so quickly. I memorized his taxi number so quick. And I still remembered the next day."
Maura didn’t elaborate on what happened afterwards.
