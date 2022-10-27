Maura Higgins reveals she had a ‘drunken’ fling with a woman and shares orgasm tips

The Love Island star (31) spoke about the steamy fling on ITV2's Shopping with Keith Lemon, which airs tonight.

Maura Higgins has revealed that she spent a “drunken night” with a woman when she was younger.

In the programme, Maura goes toiletry shopping with the comedian, who grills her about her love life.

He asks: “Have you been with a lady?"

And the Longford lady replies: “I actually have. It was years and years ago and it was just a drunken night thing.”

She then admits: “I am more... man.”

Keith then asks her if she found it different kissing a woman instead of a man, to which Maura answered: “It was but I was very drunk, you know.”

Later on the show, the reality star shares her belief that women need to stop relying on men being “good” in bed and learn how to give themselves an orgasm.

“Most girls I know have never had an orgasm,” she explains.

“But do you know what it is? I don’t think people understand – you actually have to teach yourself how to orgasm, it’s not about how good the man is or whatever, it’s about you as a woman.

“Us women don’t understand how lucky we are, the women that can, do you know what I mean?”

It comes after Maura was spotted locking lips with The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex (32) at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night.

The pair were photographed looking cosy and even went home together in a taxi afterwards.

And according to eyewitnesses, Maura’s ex-boyfriend Giovanni Pernice, who was also attending the event at London’s Grosvenor House, was less than impressed with the pair’s flirty behaviour.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional is said to have “stormed off” after seeing Maura and Joey share a kiss.

A source told The Daily Star: “Joey and Maura were walking through the afterparty hand in hand through the sea of celebs in the red room.

“The pair were smiling, but Maura’s ex definitely wasn’t as he walked right past them in a huff.

“The loved-up pair were then standing in the foyer area with their hands entwined talking about how they were getting home.”

However, a rep for Giovanni denied the rumours, saying: “This story is totally untrue. Gio enjoyed his evening celebrating with friends and colleagues. He had a brilliant evening at the Pride of Britain and loved meeting the winners and heroes on the night.”