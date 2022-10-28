Maura Higgins reveals how she nearly died after tampon was left inside her for three months

‘I'm not a doctor, I don't know much about that, but you're not meant to leave a tampon in for more than, I think it's nine hours’

Maura Higgins has highlighted the risk of toxic shock syndrome after she nearly died when a tampon was left inside her for three months.

The Love Island star offered a stern warning as she recalled her “very bad experience” when she was younger.

Appearing on Keith Lemon's Shopping with Keith Lemon, Maura (31) who came in fourth place on the ITV show alongside then partner Curtis Pritchard, opened on the frightening experience.

"Can you remember when you were a kid and you became a woman?" Keith (49) asked.

Maura replied: "Yes, I wasn't like 'Oh my god, I'm scared' because mammy already gave me the chat, do you get what I mean.”

When Keith asked her about suffering from toxic shock syndrome, she added:. "I did have a very bad experience.

"I'm not a doctor, I don't know much about that, but you're not meant to leave a tampon in for more than, I think it's nine hours. I think that’s the max.

"There was a tampon inside me for three months. When the doctor found it, it was stuck to my cervix and I was so ill, I did not know what was going on."

Although TSS is usually associated with tampon use in younger women, it can affect anyone and has the potential to become fatal if not treated in the appropriate manner.

Maura, who hopes her own experience will help raise awareness around toxic shock syndrome and the danger of misinformation around periods, added: "There were people that have died from that happening.

“Young girls might not have noticed, like you go on a night out, what if you got really drunk and forgot, like, these things actually do happen, and people don't speak about it.

"I remember even being in school, I used to get my tampon out the bag, push it up my sleeve and then go to the toilet like that... thinking back, why was I doing that?

"It's nothing to be ashamed about, that's why I think it's an important topic isn't it?"