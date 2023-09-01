Maura Higgins reunites with best pal and Love Island star Leah Taylor

Leah entered the ITV2 show as a bombshell this year, while Maura became a fan favourite on her season back in 2019.

Maura Higgins has reunited with her best pal and fellow Love Islander Leah Taylor.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, Leah revealed that the pair had met up in Soho Farmhouse for a spot of lunch.

She shared a mirror selfie of the pair, who were both wearing neutral toned outfits, and captioned the picture: “Back with my angel”.

Maura and Leah at Soho Farmhouse

Longford lady Maura wore a khaki racer neck dress with a long cream cardigan and a pair of white trainers while Leah opted for a khaki jumper, cream skirt, tan trench coat, and cream cowboy boots.

Maura later shared the photo of their reunion onto her own Instagram stories.

Leah quickly found a connection in the Love Island villa this year with Montel after entering the series as a bombshell.

However, they were brutally dumped during a double elimination after being voted the least compatible by Love Island viewers.

Maura confirmed that she had been watching her pal on the show and was “behind her all the way”.

“She is such a lovely, lovely girl. She honestly has a heart of gold. She’s absolutely smashing it,” the 32-year-old said at the time.

“I gave her lots of words of advice [before she went in]. I literally put her in every single scenario and told her what to do. But then that’s very hard, because obviously we have completely different personalities. She’s not very fiery like me.”

“The main thing I said to her was: ‘You really have to be yourself because if you’re not, you’ll regret it.’ You just have to stay true to yourself, and that’s the best advice I could give anyone going onto that show.”

And Maura helped the Manchester beauty out in a different way too, Leah revealed before appearing on the show.

She said that Maura had helped her to prep before her big Love Island entrance, explaining: “My favourite thing I've ever watched is Maura Higgins Best Bits (video compilation), she's one of my best friends so we watched it together one night and couldn't stop laughing, she's hilarious.”