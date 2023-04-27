Maura Higgins’ relaxing trip to the countryside ends in cycling mishap

Maura posted the updates on her Instagram page where she shared a picture of her friend Sophie on the ground under her bike

Maura Higgins’ relaxing trip to the countryside ended in a cycling mishap for one of her pals, she has revealed.

The girls were enjoying what looked like a peaceful getaway at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse retreat in Oxfordshire when one of them become a cropper while out cycling.

Appearing in a brown suede two-piece outfit, the former Love Islander (32) posted a series of photos on her Instagram Stories with one showing Sophie laughing at the incident.

Maura and her pals on holiday

Celebrity hairdresser Carl Bembridge commented: "Nah Sophia on the floor pic [laugh crying emoji]."

"You can’t beat a girls getaway - fun - giggles - food & wine - Perfect," wrote a fan.

But in other clips Maura has recorded a large fire pit as well as horses in their stables.

Molly-Mae added: "Love this. Love you."

Another fan commented: "The cutest ever!! & I’m obsessed with your hair."

Maura and her fellow former Love Island star Lucie Donlan had reportedly ended their close friendship after a recent disaster holiday and an Instagram snub.

The pair were both contestants on the ITV dating show back in 2019, living in the villa alongside the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, Greg O’Shea, and Tommy Fury.

After striking up a friendship on Love Island, Maura and Lucie drifted apart but rekindled their relationship during the pandemic.

They even jetted off to the Maldives together on a girls’ trip with some pals in December 2021 but, according to The Sun, this is where their problems began to surface.

The former friends drifted further and further apart since their tropical holiday and seem to no longer be friends.

Maura (32) even went as far as unfollowing Lucie (25) on Instagram, which eagle-eyed fans noticed a few months back.

Lucie, who is engaged to Winter Love Island star Luke Mabbott, still follows the Longford lady but hasn’t liked any of her photos since May last year.

“Lucie and Maura just drifted apart - it was fun when they were both single and going on holidays together but Lucie's settling down in Cornwall with her fiancé and Maura lives in London,” a source revealed.

Maura's escape to the countryside

“When Maura unfollowed Lucie though, it was a bit of a shock - clearly they weren't as close as Lucie thought they were, as it was a bit of a harsh move and ended the friendship on a bit of a sour note.”

The new mum (23) previously admitted that she and Lucie weren’t pals shortly after returning home from Majorca after their summer on Love Island.

She told Metro in 2019: “I do still see the people that I was close with in the villa, and Lucie and I weren’t close in the villa.

“So she would say that because I’d say the same about her because we don’t speak, we weren’t close. And obviously circumstances just mean that we’re not close like that.”