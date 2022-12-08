Maura Higgins recovers from dress disaster with stunning red carpet look

Maura went for a glam look that was a major departure from her “nightmare” earlier this week.

Maura Higgins has bounced back after a recent fashion disaster that forced her to pull out of a high-profile event.

The Longford star (32) was left “waiting for over three hours” by a designer who failed to deliver, leaving Maura in a dress so inappropriate she couldn’t go out.

Last night, the Love Island icon made her return to the red carpet for a star-studded London party.

Wearing a short off-the-shoulder green velvet dress with a skater skirt, Maura went for a glam look that was a major departure from her “nightmare” earlier this week.

Maura had been forced to admit to fans that she didn’t “really know what to say” as she stayed home from the British Fashion Awards.

"I just feel like it wasn’t very appropriate,” she confessed, revealing a spaghetti-strapped gold dress with a deep v-neck.

"Like, I do like to go daring. You guys know that. But I just feel like it wasn’t very appropriate for the fashion awards.

"I don’t know but I just feel, it’s not right,” she said. “So, yeah, I’ve decided not to go.”

The star recovered from the dress disaster with her stunning look at The National Lottery's Big Bash last night, a party featuring performances from Westlife, the Sugababes, Joel Corry and more.

She wowed in a forest green bardot dress with some gold platform heels, a loose up-do and nude nails.

Maura Higgins admitted to followers that her dress was "too daring" even for her standards.

The reality star got caught up a rumoured celeb feud this week after she was forced to confess to followers that she had left her outfit in the hands of Scott Henshall (47).

The former creative director of Mulberry failed to match Maura’s expectations, a source told The Sun yesterday.

"Scott was also supposed to arrange a selection of shoes for her to wear, which he didn't do,” they said, revealing he was also dressing Lady Victoria Hervey and model Talulah Eve.

"“He then left Maura waiting in her room alone for over three hours to go to help dress Victoria,” the source added.

"Maura's gown was meant to resemble Paris Hilton's chainmail dress from 2002. Ultimately, it looked nothing like it and she wasn't happy.”

The MailOnline asked socialite Victoria Hervey to respond to the claims made by the source.

"What Maura is saying is not true at all," she claimed.

"Scott didn't ignore her. Maura had her own glam team in her room and what I heard is that she liked the dress but Scott’s PR, who was in charge of bringing her shoes, brought her ones she didn't like.

"Scott was mad because he did not like the ones the PR chose.

"It's absolutely not true to say that Scott left Maura for three hours,” reports MailOnline.

“He is a professional and the weakness is unfortunately in his PR team. Maura wanted to get her own makeup and hair team in her room.”