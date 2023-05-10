Maura Higgins plants kiss on waxwork of disgraced Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner

The 32-year-old Longford model also took in the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she stopped by the stars for Celine Dion and Queen

Maura Higgins has posted a cheeky picture of herself embracing a waxwork figure of controversial Playboy boss Hugh Hefner and kissing him on the face.

The former Love Island star appears in the pic that she posted on her Instagram stories, draped over an effigy of the late magazine mogul as he reclines on a bed.

Since his death in 2017, a series of disturbing claims have been made about Hefner, including that he allegedly engaged in bestiality.

A former bunny made the shocking new allegation against Hefner in the A&E documentary Secrets of Playboy.

The damning 10-part series depicted the man once considered a godlike stud, as a predator who built his sex empire on the backs of vulnerable women.

Maura is currently in Los Angeles, where she spent a “day of exploring” various tourist hotspots including the Hollywood Wax Museum.

The 32-year-old Longford model also took in the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she stopped by the stars for Celine Dion and Queen.

Maura took time out from her busy schedule of day-tripping to stop for lunch where she posted a picture of a table full of food featuring tasty-looking toasted sandwiches.

She also popped into a cookie store and stopped by an ice cream counter on the lookout for some goodies.

She appears to have taken a day off from seeking out new business opportunities after she shared a series of clips on her Instagram stories over the weekend entitled ‘a day of meetings’.

In one clip she is seen sitting alongside a pal in a car and dressed in a smart blazer.

She is the seen back on the road in the next clip as footage shows a sign for Rodeo Drive set against a backdrop of bright, sunny Californian skies.

She then stops for lunch in the next footage that shows a table full of food at the vegetarian hot spot, the Butcher’s Daughter, before the journey ends at the SoHo House in West Hollywood that depicts a table of wine and with views over the city in the background.

Since Maura burst onto our screens in 2019, quickly becoming one of the most popular stars on Love Island, she is proved to be a successful business operator.

Maura has worked as a brand ambassador for Boohoo and Ann Summers, while doing sponsorships for brands like Bellamianta, Oh Polly, and Revolve along with her TV gigs on Glow Up Ireland and This Morning.

Maura Higgins on Love Island

In a survey published in the Daily Mail in January, entitled ‘Who is the most successful Love Islander EVER’ it was estimated that Maura’s net worth is a jaw-dropping £2.5 million.

With some 3.6 million Instagram followers, the piece referred to Maura’s longevity as she spread her wings into modelling and presenting while working with several beauty companies in a successful influencing career.

After she caught the attention of Elite Model Agency in 2019, Maura joined the likes of Naomi Campbell on their books, while she reportedly netted a total of £500,000 for her work with clothing brand boohoo and lingerie giant Ann Summers.

Despite all of her success, Maura has been coy about revealing just how much money she has made in the past.

She previously said life before fame had been tough.

“Before I was famous, I struggled to pay my rent," she said.

"I know what it’s like to struggle, so I would never flaunt my money. I treat my family, but I don’t splash out."

She added: "I have a good head on my shoulders."