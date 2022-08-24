Maura Higgins parties in Paris with best pal Molly-Mae Hague

The Longford lady has returned to the City of Love to celebrate the launch of her Love Island co-star's latest collection with fast fashion giant PrettyLittleThing.

Maura shared some photos from her her trip to Paris on Instagram

Maura Higgins has shared some snaps from a trip to Paris with her best pal Molly-Mae Hague.

The Longford lady has returned to the City of Love to celebrate the launch of her Love Island co-star's latest collection with fast fashion giant PrettyLittleThing.

She took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to tell her followers all about the exciting trip, beginning with her “great idea” to get ready for the event while on the Eurostar from London.

“So, I thought it would be a great idea to do my makeup on the Eurostar...” she said as she pointed the camera at an orange blob of foundation that stained her white blazer.

“I don’t want to talk about it!” she laughed.

But despite the minor fashion faux-pas, the 31-year-old still managed to look fantastic with a dewy makeup look and her hair slicked back in a trendy bun.

She wore a matching white suit with a black bralet underneath and accessorised with a black Chanel crossbody bag.

Maura then shared some clips from the luxurious event, which took place in a marquee decked out with hundreds of blush roses scattered around a golden Eiffel Tower replica while a blown-up photo of Molly-Mae welcomed guests.

She also made sure to get a sweet black and white photo with Molly-Mae in the PrettyLittleThing photobooth before the group headed out for a spot to eat at the upmarket Cesar Paris resturant.

To top off the amazing night, Maura had a quick outfit change into a flouncy black evening dress, which she modelled in front of the Arc de Triomphe.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “With love from Paris”.

It’s the second time Maura has made a trip to Paris this summer, after she reportedly went on a romantic trip with rumoured fling, former Crystal Palace footballer Connor Wickham.

And while the pair have since called it quits, they enjoyed a few days of sightseeing and sampling the best of the French capital’s restaurants.

They also tapped back into her childhood spirit with a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Sharing a clip of Disney cast members performing during a magical parade, Maura said she was “obsessed” with the Happiest Place on Earth.