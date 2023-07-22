Maura Higgins on overnight fame, coping with critics and keeping her love life private

The ex-Love Island star hasn’t publicly confirmed a relationship since her split from dancer Giovanni Pernice in 2021

The reality star coupled up with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island in 2019

If Love Island legend Maura Higgins could go back and give her 28-year-old pre-villa self advice, it would be to tone down her fiery attitude.

Then again, she reconsiders with a laugh: “I wouldn’t change that because I’m still the same.”

Fiery or not, coming out of the villa was a scary prospect for the Longford lady, given the newfound attention from the masses.

“You have all these people who know your name and you walk down the street and people are stopping you,” she tells Magazine+ via Zoom from London.

And to go from relative obscurity into the spotlight can be overwhelming, “even for me, a strong woman, I was very overwhelmed when I came out.”

Maura Higgins loves relaxing at home despite her jet-setting lifestyle

Now, the only regret she has looking back is letting the opinions of others get to her.

“I’d just say forget about these people’s opinions. That shouldn’t matter,” she adds. “I wish when I came out, I didn’t let certain things like that get in on me, about relationships and stuff like that.”

Now 32, Maura finished in the 2019 final of the hit ITV reality show in fourth place, leaving with partner Curtis Pritchard.

The pair remained together for months after leaving the Majorca villa, before splitting in early 2020. But her love life is still a source of intense focus for fans, followers and the media.

Rumours of budding romances emerge each time Maura is spotted with someone new. She’s been linked to former The Only Way is Essex star Joey Essex, footballer Connor Wickam and American businessman Yisroel Solomon, but hasn’t publicly confirmed a relationship since her split from dancer Giovanni Pernice in 2021.

Maura is a red carpet regular

Although questions about her new beau are off the table, we’re forewarned, she’s currently believed to be dating Hollywood stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton after the pair were snapped ‘laying it on factor 50’ on holiday in Ibiza in June.

Instead, the reality star turned presenter deflects that she’s gotten used to the speculation, and has even learned to brush it off.

“Obviously, it is one of the downfalls… but if people find out stuff or I’m papped where I have no clue, when they see something I do not necessarily want people to see yet, I’m OK with that. You know, I’m not going to sit there and cry about it.”

Still, this total lack of privacy was the most surprising thing for the former contestant.

“I didn’t realise how much I liked my privacy until I came out [of the villa],” the former boxing ring girl from Ballymahon admits. “And then I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t very nice when everyone wants to know all of the private stuff’.”

There’s a double standard when it comes to what we expect from those in the spotlight, Maura argues.

“When people aren’t in the public eye — and I know this because I spent a lot of my life not in the public eye, like 28 years — you go out and a lot of people might kiss three, four people on a night out, sometimes more. But because you’re in the public eye, if you’re seen kissing one person like, everyone has an opinion on it.

“Just because I’m in the public eye doesn’t mean that I can’t do it,” she shrugs.

“And I can do all these things that I used to do before being in the public eye.

“I need to just do me and live my life for me because at the end of the day, you only get one life so I’m going to enjoy it.”

But that understanding and acceptance was hard-won.

“When I first came out I used to read a lot of my DMs and go, ‘God, why are people saying that?’ or ‘Why are people believing that article? That’s not true.’

"And one thing about me growing up — I always hated someone telling lies about me because I’m such a truthful person.”

Now, with four years of experience in the spotlight, and thanks to keen guidance from her mother, she says: “I’ve learned to just brush it all off and be like, you’re gonna get the good, and you’re gonna get the bad, and I think I’ve learned to juggle that.”

Glamorous Maura shared a bare-faced selfie on Instagram

Having a laugh helps too, she finds. “Honestly, like, I sit with my friends, and I only read out the nasty ones [messages and comments] because I find them hilarious.”

If there’s always a camera — or the threat of one — nearby, there can be a lot of focus on appearance. Plus, there are 3.7 million Instagram followers to think about.

Maura is known for her trademark glamour; for stunning makeup looks and red carpet fashion.

“I love getting a nice outfit and getting my hair and makeup done — I really, really enjoy that.”

But the glamazon — who has launched her own tanning range with luxury Irish brand Bellamianta — has no qualms about sharing bare-faced selfies with fans either.

“I don’t want to be glam 24/7. Like don’t get me wrong, I love being glam but my favourite days are when I can just be a scruff!”

When she comes home to Ireland from the UK, where she now lives, and meets up with friends, “we want to be ugly for a few days, and I love that,” she jokes.

And if she gets spotted slacking on her style, so be it.

“I just don’t feel the pressure at all, like… there are many times I’ve been papped not knowing… me and my friends just die laughing about some of the shots that are out there.

Maura was a ring girl before going stratospheric

“They are terrible and in some of them I look like a walking corpse and I just laugh it off.

“Guess what my friends do?” she adds. “We’ve got group chats and they use it as the profile picture on the group chat. Some of my worst pap shots, and it’s just banter between us all.”

It’s that uniquely Irish attitude and warmly hostile nature that forms the basis of Maura’s current project — a collaboration with Irish drinks company Rockshore.

Their new ‘Refreshingly Irish’ campaign chronicles all the things people across the island slag their friends for, from clothing and accessories to tooth whitening.

Maura — a woman renowned for coining the phrase “fanny flutters” — reveals she’s the butt of the joke for a lot of things.

“I’m slagged about how pale I am. I’m slagged about the fact that I don’t tan. I’m slagged about the fact that I’ve got no bum,” lists the reality star turned presenter, who also took part in Dancing on Ice in 2020.

“I’m slagged about certain words that I say in my Irish accent. I mean, the list goes on. I love it. I think that’s also Irish.

"We just enjoy that, don’t we? Honestly, I think it’s because we cannot take compliments.”

It’s partly that self-deprecating charm that made Maura such a fan favourite during her time on Love Island and it’s a quality that has shaped her career in the four years since.

In 2021, the model and influencer presented Glow Up Ireland on RTÉ2. Speaking about the experience, she says: “I didn’t think I would enjoy it as much as I did. I thought, ‘Oh, this will just be a challenge’, and don’t get me wrong, it was…but my God, I just loved it. I absolutely loved it.”

So much so, it’s a possible next step in her career. “That’s definitely the goal in the future,” she smiles. “There’s a lot of exciting conversations that we’re having this year and it’s exciting me.

" I feel like something’s definitely going to come very, very soon with that.”