Maura Higgins meets baby Bambi at Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s mansion

Molly-Mae and her boxer beau Tommy Fury welcomed their first child in January.

Molly-Mae Hague has shared an adorable snap of the sweet moment her close pal Maura Higgins met her baby for the first time.

The influencer and her boxer beau Tommy Fury welcomed their first child, a daughter named Bambi, in January and couldn’t wait for Maura – whom they met when all three appeared on Love Island back in 2019 – to meet her.

In an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, new mum Molly-Mae revealed that she had introduced Bambi to the Longford lady.

Responding to a fan who asked if Maura had met Bambi yet, she shared a gorgeous photo of the two having a snuggle in her Manchester home.

Maura cuddled the tot, who was swaddled in a grey blanket, and planted a kiss on her forehead in the snap as Molly-Mae confirmed: “She has,” adding a white heart emoji.

The 23-year-old also revealed that having a baby with Tommy made them “one million times stronger” as a couple.

“Having a baby is about teamwork, we are still figuring it out together but we are really lucky that becoming parents has only affected our relationship positively,” she told her followers.

However, she admitted that parenthood definitely comes with its challenges.

“I’m not going to beat around the bush... I was not prepared,” she confessed before adding: “She’s completely and utterly worth it all though. Every single hard moment!”

Tommy and Molly-Mae announced the arrival of their first child on January 30 as they shared their first picture with their little girl.

They later revealed that they had named her Bambi and faced a wave of criticism over their baby girl’s Disney-inspired name.

Tommy, whose brother is Tyson Fury, previously joked that he had “no choice” but to call his daughter Bambi as he shared the “amazing” story behind her name.

"It’s a really amazing story to be honest, because obviously in the (Love Island) villa, we were talking about it," he told the Loose Women panel.

"Then when we left, we were talking about it even more, having babies.

“There was only one name for our little girl, and it was Bambi because when Molly was young, she only ever wanted to call her little daughter one thing, and that was Bambi.

“So I’m not gonna be that guy to say no. And I love the name anyway."