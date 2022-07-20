Maura Higgins, Matthew MacNabb and more: Irish Love Islanders’ most iconic moments

We’ve taken a look at the most memorable moments from Irish contestants over the years.

Maura Higgins, who finished fourth on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019.

The past few episodes of Love Island saw viewers brand Wexford native Dami Hope a “bully” for his attacks on Tasha in the aftermath of the Mad Movies challenge.

As tensions continue to rise during possibly the most dramatic season of Love Island to date, we’ve taken a look at the most memorable moments from Irish contestants over the years.

Maura vs Tom

Undoubtedly the show’s most iconic Irish Islander, Maura Higgins turned the villa upside down when she stormed in as a bombshell at the beginning of Series 5 in 2019.

And the Longford lady made Love Island history when she unleashed her wrath on her then-partner Tom Walker after hearing him make crude comments about her to the boys.

The pair were due to visit the infamous Hideaway that night for a romantic evening together when Tom said that it would be “interesting to see if she’s all mouth or not”.

Maura was furious at the “d***head comment” and told him to “go f*** yourself”.

Later in the Beach Hut, she said: “Like even if we went in the Hideaway, I wasn't going to jump on the man… It's more about the craic, I'm not some sort of sex addict.”

Fanny Flutters

Maura also became known for putting her catchphrase “fanny flutters” on the map, dropping the phrase minutes after she walked into the villa as she prepared to go on some dates with the boys.

She said the phrase so many times over the course of the show that fans even believed that she was releasing a makeup range inspired by the term.

After changing her YouTube banner to a graphic reading “fanny flutters”, Maura was forced to clarify that she was just having a bit of fun.

“No, I wasn’t hacked, that is my YouTube. It is not my make up range… imagine walking into a shop and asking for, ‘Hello, can I buy the makeup range called fanny flutters?’ Like… seriously?!” she said at the time.

Greg winning Love Island after two weeks

Series 5 winner Greg O’Shea scooped up the £50,000 cash prize with Amber Gill at the end of the summer.

However, while Amber entered the villa on Day 1 and made it to the very end, Greg walked in as a bombshell just 14 days before the finale.

And the Limerick lad must have made an impression on the UK public, who ultimately crowned him as one half of the winning couple.

Speaking after his win, Greg said: “I never thought this was going to happen - at any stage did I think this was going to happen.

"I wasn't even in the villa two weeks ago, I wasn't here two weeks ago. Obviously the public saw us kick it off and it just went from there.

“I'd just like to say thanks to everyone - Go raibh míle maith agat to all the Irish fans, English fans, everyone - thanks a million. I can't appreciate you enough”.

Matthew dumping Kaz

Downpatrick native Matthew MacNabb became a fan favourite Islander last year after brutally ending things with Kaz Kamwi after she admitted she was still open to pursuing Tyler Cruickshank.

Kaz had previously brought the then 26-year-old back to the main villa from Casa Amor but things went south just days later.

The blunt breakup may just be the quickest dumping in the history of the show, with Matthew telling her: “We're done. I feel like you've been lying a bit to yourself. When you're saying the door is slightly ajar, it's wide open. I feel like that decision certified it.”

Jack Keating’s ‘Dad Card’

Jack Keating, the son of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly, failed to woo any of the girls in Casa Amor this year.

In fact, he barely had any screen time at all – except for when he name-dropped his famous dad.

During a conversation with Gemma, whose father is former England footballer Michael Owen, Jack mentioned that his mum and sister were into show jumping when Gemma asked about his dad.

Jack replied: “He’s a singer... You know Ronan Keating? That’s the old man”.

Jack's revelation didn’t seem to impress Gemma much, but definitely caught the attention of Ekin-Su, who had some hilarious departing words for the Dubliner when he was sent packing from the show.

Saying her farewell to the 23-year-old, she referenced Ronan’s hit song and said: “Life is a rollercoaster”.

Yewande sitting on Danny

Viewers were left cringing in 2019 when Yewande Biala decided to "be affectionate” with Danny Williams after spotting him talking to new girl Arabella Chi.

The Dubliner strutted over to Danny, who was lounging on a bean bag, and plonked herself down on top of him and said: “Hey, I’m just gonna sit on you because I want to.”

She then began rubbing sun cream all over him as Arabella sat and watched in “shock”.

Unfortunately, things never worked out with Yewande and Danny as he decided to recouple with Arabella later in the series, meaning Yewande was dumped from the island.

Dami’s antics in Casa Amor

Wexford man Dami Hope was branded a “villain” and a “red flag” by Love Island viewers just two weeks ago after getting up to no good in Casa Amor.

The 26-year-old raised eyebrows when he cracked on with Summer, kissing her on the terrace after recently coupling up with Indiyah.

After returning to the villa with Summer, he decided that his head was still with Indiyah and the pair are going strong, although he was voted one of the least popular boys and is facing elimination tonight.

Fans were left unimpressed with Dami after his treatment of Tasha over the past few days, claiming that he and Luca have been “bullying” her, and as a result he has been placed in the bottom two.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.