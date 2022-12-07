Maura Higgins ‘left waiting’ by designer who went to dress other celebrities
The Longford Love Island star was forced to pull out of the British Fashion Awards earlier this week when her outfit failed to go to plan.
Maura Higgins had a fashion “nightmare” when her dress designer allegedly abandoned her to go and dress other celebs ahead of a recent award show.
The Longford Love Island star (32) was forced to reveal to confused fans online the reasons why she never arrived on the red carpet.
Maura admitted she didn’t “really know what to say” as she told followers the dress “wasn’t very appropriate” and just “too daring” for the British Fashion Awards.
The reality show favourite had left her outfit in the hands of Mulberry’s former creative director Scott Henshall (47).
A source has now told The Sun how he failed her, claiming he left Maura “waiting in her room alone” as he opted to help dress other celebrities.
“Scott was also supposed to arrange a selection of shoes for her to wear, which he didn't do,” they said, revealing he was also dressing Lady Victoria Hervey and model Talulah Eve.
“He then left Maura waiting in her room alone for over three hours to go to help dress Victoria,” the source added.
"Maura's gown was meant to resemble Paris Hilton's chainmail dress from 2002. Ultimately, it looked nothing like it and she wasn't happy.”
Maura had to pull out of the award show, telling followers on Instagram that she “decided not to go” after her wardrobe disaster.
Read more
While not blaming the designer herself, the Love Islander had previously said she had “zero control” over the gown and was leaving her outfit in Scott’s hands.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star had stepped back to reveal a gold dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline as she said her hair and makeup team had been “on point as usual."
Maura admitted that the problem was the outfit: "Basically, the dress, shoes, everything, just wasn't something that I'd probably wear."
She admitted she didn’t “really know what to say” as she looked off camera at her hair stylist.
"I just feel like it wasn’t very appropriate for the fashion awards. Like, I do like to go daring. You guys know that. But I just feel like it wasn’t very appropriate for the fashion awards.
"I don’t know but I just feel, it’s not right,” she said. “So, yeah, I’ve decided not to go.”
The star is often the best dressed at red carpet events, making major headlines after her appearance at the National Television Awards earlier this year.
Maura arrived in a white dress with a series of revealing cut-outs, stunning fans and earning her a lot of praise online.
