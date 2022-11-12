Maura Higgins given glam makeover by Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist

The celebrity artist recreated a soft glam look on the Longford lass

Maura Higgins has been given a glamorous make-over by Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic.

Taking to TikTok, the celebrity artist shared a four-part tutorial showing how he created the stunning look on the Longford model.

“I met up with @maurahiggins in the UK to create this glam makeup look!,” he shared on Instagram.

“Head over to TikTok to see the step-by-step mini masterclass #MakeupByMario.”

In a video shared by Maura, Mario can be seen working his magic on the beauty as he created a soft-glam look.

The New Yorker has been a make-up artist for reality star Kim Kardashian since 2008.

The pair even released an eyeshadow palette together as part of Kim’s beauty brand KKW, which has since been renamed SKKN.

Maura was recently forced to deny that she is dating Joey Essex after the pair were papped kissing at an award show.

Behind-the-scenes photos published by the MailOnline showed the reality stars getting cosy at the Pride of Britain awards last week.

Rumours quickly began to churn that Maura (31) and TOWIE personality Joey (32) had a “connection” according to The Sun and were “smitten" after some secret dates, OK! magazine said.

Maura slammed the speculation on Twitter this morning, putting a quick end to any further gossip.

More rubbish,” the Longford Love Islander tweeted this morning with a yawning emoji.

She was reacting to a tweet that alleged “Maura Higgins and Joey Essex ‘smitten’ after secret dates before public snog.”

Maura's ex-boyfriend and Strictly Come Dancing pro-Giovanni Pernice was also forced to respond to the rumour mill last week.

A source had told The Daily Star the dancer had “stormed off” when he spotted Maura and Joey flirting at the award show.

A representative for Giovanni had to set things straight, saying: “This story is totally untrue. Gio enjoyed his evening celebrating with friends and colleagues. He had a brilliant evening at the Pride of Britain and loved meeting the winners and heroes on the night.”

When Maura was recently linked to footballer Connor Wickham in June, she scolded fans asking her questions about her love life.

“If I answer this, it is going to make a headline," she said on Instagram.

“And it’s going to blow up saying that I really fancy this guy and then it’s just going to go everywhere, and then everyone thinks that when he comes out of the villa, I’m going to be in love.”

"If I talk about men at all, it’s there and I’m shagging them and I’m humping an entire army.”

A source told the Sun at the time that the star “keeps her cards close to her chest.”