Maura Higgins fuels romance rumours as she cosies up to younger man on holidays

Maura Higgins was pictured kissing and cuddling with a young American businessman during her recent trip to Mexico.

The former Love Island star (32) jetted over to Tulum last month, where she was snapped cosying up to 24-year-old Yisroel Solomon at a local beach club.

Yisroel is a marketing graduate and works as a transfers manager for a cryptocurrency firm in New York.

The pair fuelled romance rumours after sharing photos together at Taboo Tulum, including a selfie that Maura reshared with her 3.6 million followers.

They also enjoyed a spot of dinner together and leaned in close as the Longford lady sipped on her red wine before moving to a lounger where Yisroel wrapped his arms around Maura and planted a kiss on her cheek.

However, the jury’s still out on whether love is in the air for Maura right now as she has been publicly single since her split from Giovanni Pernice in October 2021.

Prior to her relationship with the Strictly Come Dancing star, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor.

The model was linked Milton Keynes Dons footballer Connor Wickham last May after heading off on a romantic trip to Paris with a mystery man – although she later insisted that she “couldn’t be more single”.

And last October, Maura sent the rumour mill into overdrive after she was papped locking lips with The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex after the Pride of Britain Awards.

The two were said to be “smitten” with each other after going on a few dates.

But Maura quickly put an end to the gossip by taking to Twitter and stating that the speculation was “rubbish”, adding a yawning emoji.

In an interview with Heat magazine last month, Joey admitted he didn’t remember much about their kiss.

“I don’t know! I can’t even remember. I mean all I remember is her tongue being down my throat to be honest!” he told the publication.