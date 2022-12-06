Maura Higgins forced to skip award show as her dress was ‘too daring’

The star had told fans it was the first time she would have “zero control” over her outfit – and it seems like things quickly spiralled out of control.

Maura Higgins had to pull out of an awards show last minute as she had a fashion “nightmare” with a dress that was just “too daring.”

The Love Island star had earlier confessed to followers it would be her first time having “zero control” over her outfit.

When confused fans realised Maura was nowhere to be seen on the red carpet, the Longford native logged back onto Instagram to reveal what had happened.

"So guys, everyone's messaging me asking, "Where are you, where's the red carpet pictures?"' she said, appearing bronzed and in full glam on her stories.

"I’ve had a bit of a nightmare.”

Maura Higgins admitted to followers that her dress was "too daring" even for her standards.

The star stepped back to reveal a gold dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline as she said her hair and makeup team had been “on point as usual."

Maura admitted that the problem came with the outfit: "Basically, the dress, shoes, everything, just wasn't something that I'd probably wear."

She admitted she didn’t “really know what to say” as she looked off camera at her hair stylist.

"I just feel like it wasn’t very appropriate for the fashion awards. Like, I do like to go daring. You guys know that. But I just feel like it wasn’t very appropriate for the fashion awards.

"I don’t know but I just feel, it’s not right,” she said. “So, yeah, I’ve decided not to go.”

The star is often the best dressed at red carpet events, making major headlines after her appearance at the National Television Awards earlier this year.

Maura arrived in a white dress with a series of revealing cut-outs, stunning fans and earning the Longford-born Love Island star a lot of praise online.

Maura Higgins

The star celebrated with best pal Molly-Mae Hague at the weekend as her fellow Love Islander held a baby shower.

The Longford lady became close with the influencer during their time on Love Island in 2019, which is where Molly-Mae met her boyfriend, boxer Tommy Fury.

Tommy and Molly-Mae announced that they were expecting their first child together in September and revealed that a baby girl was on the way a few weeks later.

Recently, the couple decided to throw a baby shower to celebrate their upcoming arrival and invited some of their closest family and friends.

Among the guests at Molly-Mae's baby shower was Maura, who told her followers that she was attending the event by posting a photo of a large grey sign which read “Welcome to a celebration of Baby Fury. 4th December 2022” in cursive white letters.