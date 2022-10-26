Maura Higgins’ ex Giovanni Pernice ‘stormed off’ after seeing her kiss Joey Essex

Former Love Island star Maura (31) and Joey (32), who is known for appearing on The Only Way is Essex, were spotted locking lips at the event on Monday night and were even left together.

Maura Higgins’ ex Giovanni Pernice reportedly “stormed off” after she kissed reality star Joey Essex at the Pride of Britain Awards this week.

Former Love Island star Maura (31) and Joey (32), who is known for appearing on The Only Way is Essex, were spotted locking lips at the event on Monday night and were even left together.

And Giovanni, who dated Maura for a few months last year, was less than impressed by her and Joey’s flirtatious behaviour, according to an eyewitness.

They told The Daily Star: “Joey and Maura were walking through the afterparty hand in hand through the sea of celebs in the red room.

“The pair were smiling, but Maura’s ex definitely wasn’t as he walked right past them in a huff.”

They added: “The loved-up pair were then standing in the foyer area with their hands entwined talking about how they were getting home.”

Giovanni is said to have left London's Grosvenor House alone after calling a taxi whilst Maura and Joey eventually went home in a cab together.

It comes after Joey admitted he was “more single than ever” and looking for The One.

"I'll put it out there - I'm more single than I've ever been in my life," he told OK! earlier this month.

"But at the same time, I've been there and done that with having girlfriends and minor flings now.

"If I'm going to have a proper serious girlfriend in the spotlight now, and she's going to be welcomed into my family and my life, she has to be 'it'. She's got to be The One."

"I won't be doing that until I know it's going to be long-term. It would have to be the person that I know I'm going to have kids with," Joey added.

Last year, Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni took to Instagram to defend himself following his split from the Longford lady amid rumours that he had been using dating apps during their relationship.

“Hey guys - I hope everyone had a great Monday,” he said.

“Going into another wonderful training week - thank you so much for your amazing messages and your support this weekend.

“I get to live my dream every single day because of you - so thank you, thank you, thank you. I wanted to say a couple of things…

“Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrongdoing and this should be the end of any speculation.

“Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn't it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.

“My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career. But I am learning so much from this series of Strictly.

“The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities and increased representation.

“These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy and recognition. We must concentrate on what's important and how we can all make a difference in life. Gio x.”