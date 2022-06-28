Maura Higgins enjoys summer barbeque with ‘new boyfriend’, footballer Connor Wickham

The pair are yet to publically confirm their romance.

Maura Higgins has seemingly enjoyed a summer barbeque with her rumoured new boyfriend footballer Connor Wickham.

Taking to Instagram stories over the weekend the Longford model shared pictures from a garden party.

Meanwhile, Wickham also shared pictures from the very same location, further fuelling rumours that the pair are dating.

A source told The Sun: "Maura keeps her cards close to her chest but she seems totally mad on Connor."

"A good friend of hers put them in touch and they have been talking for some time.”

"Connor and Maura went to Paris last month and it ended up being so romantic."

Although Maura didn’t show off her new man’s face during her Paris trip in May, she did share a series of snaps from her city break, including a stunning selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Just last week, the former Love Island star said she can’t talk about men online because people will just assume she’s “shagging them.”

The Longford model made the confession during a Q&A session on her Instagram stories.

One follower asked: “If you could couple up with any Love Islander of any season, who would it be?”

Responding to the question, Maura said: “This question, right guys, this is what I actually want to explain to you.”

“I can’t answer any of these questions, do you know why?

“If I answer this it is going to make a headline, and it’s going to blow up saying that I really fancy this guy and then it’s just going to go everywhere, and then everyone thinks that when he comes out of the villa I’m going to be in love.”

“It just really bugs me,” she continued.

“If I talk about men at all its there and I’m shagging them and I’m humping an entire army.”

“And that’s basically my life so yeah, no,” she said.