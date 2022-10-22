Maura Higgins enjoys celebratory brunch for launch of new Ann Summers collection

The brunette beauty was joined by friends for the fun event

Maura Higgins is the face of Ann Summers' first clothing line

Guests were treated to cocktails with ‘Ann Summers x Maura’ branding.

Maura Higgins has celebrated the launch of her new collection for Ann Summers with a brunch party.

The Irish model recently became the face of their first collection of dresses.

The event to mark the launch of the collection was held in London, where Maura was joined by friends and influencers.

Fellow Love Island star Francesca Allen, best friend Laura Stanford and her loyal hairdresser Carl Bembridge were all in attendance.

Attendees were treated to a sit-down meal along with wine and cocktails with ‘Ann Summers x Maura’ branding.

The event was held at The Anthologist bar and restaurant on Gresham Street.

Entertainment was provided by Fat Tony’s Full Fat DJs, who had attendees on their feet dancing.

The woman of the moment was dressed in a long leather over coat paired with lace tights and a mesh top. She wore her brunette locks down, while sporting a fringe.

Ann Summers have taken a leap from lingerie into clothing with the Love Island star, who shared the collaboration on Instagram.

Describing the new line as having “EVERYTHING,” Ann Summers shared a clip of the Longford influencer wearing everything from red lace to sparkly silver zebra print.

Maura was equally excited about the new venture, sharing snaps with her almost four million followers.

"You’re never fully dressed without a dress,” the star said, captioning a clip that showed her with a slicked-back ponytail and large gold hoops.

It is the first time the lingerie brand has released a clothing collection and star Maura is the face of it.