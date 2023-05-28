Maura Higgins channels Kim Kardashian in daring wig and designer outfit

The former Love Island star stepped out in London for the launch of the new series of The Kardashians with Disney Plus.

Maura wore a bold wig to the Disney Plus launch of The Kardashians season 3

Maura Higgins sent tongues wagging this weekend in a daring outfit and new hair.

The former Love Island star stepped out in London for the launch of the new series of The Kardashians with Disney Plus.

Maura shared some photos of her outfit for the event, which incorporated a host of designer pieces for a Kardashian inspired look.

The Longford lady wore a pale pink satin Alice and Olivia blazer (€795) as a dress over some sheer tights and a pair of nude Louboutin stilettos (€695).

To tie the outfit together, Maura threw on a pair of black leather Alexander McQueen gloves (€690) and carried a black Celine clutch bag.

She also switched up her hairstyle for the premiere and opted for a bold wig with straightened tresses flowing down past her backside.

Before heading to the lunch, Maura went out for a spot to eat with her hairstylist Carl Bembridge, who is an expert in celebrity hairdressing and wig making, where she was delighted to bump into her best pal Molly-Mae Hague.

The Love Island stars were seated at tables right next to each other at the same restaurant and couldn’t believe their luck.

Maura and Carl then moved on to The Kardashians event and the reality star showed off some of the menu items before heading to the glam suite where she was pampered by some of Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics team.

Sharing some photos from the evening, the 32-year-old referenced a beloved line from 2004 film Mean Girls in her caption, writing: “Nice wig Janice, what’s it made of? ‘Your mom’s chest hair!’”

Maura’s mum Sharon was one of the first to share her love for the snaps in the comments section, using flame and heart emojis as she wrote that Maura and Carl were a “perfect duo”.

“We match like we’re married,” Maura joked.

It comes after Maura was recently romantically linked to one of Hollywood’s leading stunt doubles.

She was spotted leaving a London restaurant with a mystery man earlier this month and it has since been revealed that her new beau is stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton, who done stunt work for major movie stars such as Daniel Craig, Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 37-year-old's first gig was being Daniel Craig’s double in Quantam of Solace, but his most “life-changing” role to date was doubling for Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Dark World.

Bobby and Chris sparked up a friendship on set and Chris contracted Bobby to be his stunt double for all future Marvel flicks.

The pair have even launched a fitness app called Centr together, and regularly share photos with each other on social media.