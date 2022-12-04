Maura Higgins celebrates with Molly-Mae Hague at ‘very special’ baby shower

Molly-Mae and her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury announced that they were expecting their first child together in September.

Maura and Molly-Mae posed with some pals at the baby shower

The Longford lady became close with the influencer during their time on Love Island in 2019, which is where Molly-Mae met her boyfriend, boxer Tommy Fury.

Tommy and Molly-Mae announced that they were expecting their first child together in September and revealed that a baby girl was on the way a few weeks later.

As the due date draws nearer, the couple decided to throw a baby shower to celebrate their upcoming arrival and invited some of their closest family and friends.

She took to her Instagram stories on Sunday afternoon to share a photo of her getting ready for the big day ahead.

The 23-year-old posted a snap of her getting her hair done with a stylist in her hotel room as she sat in a robe with a glowy face of makeup already applied.

“Getting ready for a very very special day,” she wrote, adding a white heart and sparkle emoji.

She then shared an insight into the festivities with a photo of the event’s location, which had been decorated with giant white and grey hanging flower bouquets.

Dozens of white pillar candles were arranged on the room's long table beside some white cakes.

Among the guests at Molly-Mae's baby shower was Maura, who told her followers that she was attending the event by posting a photo of a large grey sign which read “Welcome to a celebration of Baby Fury. 4th December 2022” in cursive white letters.

The large structure was surrounded by bunches of white flowers and a group of musicians could be seen setting up in the background.

She tagged Molly-Mae in the post as she wrote: “Celebrating you,” adding a white heart to match the party’s aesthetic.

The Irishwoman also shared snaps of the grey food menu, which was tied up with a white bow, and a rolled ice cream bar with Oreos, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, and Lotus Biscoff spread to add on top.

"Baby Fury knows!!!” she said.

Molly-Mae also arranged to have a black and white photobooth on the day and posed for some photos with Maura and other pals.

Maura has been by Molly-Mae's side throughout her pregnancy journey and even shared an emotional social media tribute to her best pal and her boyfriend Tommy when they announced they were expecting.

The 32-year-old posted a sweet black and white video of Molly-Mae's reaction to her first baby scan.

The blonde bombshell can be seen slapping her hand over her mouth with joy as the ultrasound showed her happy and healthy baby.

Maura captioned the clip: “The most precious day meeting you... [Molly-Mae] and [Tommy] you are going to be the most amazing parents.”

“Love you so much already,” she added as she showed a close-up of the sonogram.