Maura Higgins celebrates birthday with lavish breakfast in the Maldives

The birthday girl took to Instagram to give followers an insight into how she’s spending the day – starting with a floating breakfast in the pool.

Maura Higgins is living it up on a lavish holiday in the Maldives, sharing a snap of a mouth watering birthday breakfast.

The Longford Love Island star travelled first class to the South Asian holiday spot to celebrate turning 32 this week.

She is joined by friend Leah Taylor on the trip, where the pair have been snapping selfies at the dreamy Kandima Resort.

The birthday girl took to Instagram this morning to give followers an insight into how she’s spending the day – starting with a floating breakfast in the pool.

Pastries and fruit are decorated with flowers and paired with orange juice in a basket perched on top of the water.

Maura said it was “the most perfect birthday morning.”

Maura Higgins' birthday breakfast.

Maura and Leah then spent time strolling along the sandy beaches and piers of the dream destination, firmly putting the Maldives on followers’ bucket lists.

Maura Higgins and Leah Taylor on holidays in the Maldives.

"The happiest of birthdays to you,” her friend Leah captioned sweet photo of the pair holding hands.

"I hope this next year is your best yet.”

Maura has seen huge success since she appeared as a bombshell on Love Island in 2018, pairing up with pro dancer Curtis Pritchard before exiting the villa.

She has since dabbled in TV presenting and has opened a clothing line with Ann Summers, as well as making headlines about her love life.

Last month, Maura was caught backstage planting a kiss on former TOWIE star Joey Essex (32).

Rumour quickly flew as it was reported they were ‘dating’ and Maura’s other dancer ex Giovanni Pernice fled the scene in a strop.

The reports were quickly stamped out by both Maura and Giovanni.

The Longford icon called the allegations that she was dating Joey Essex “rubbish,” putting a quick end to any gossip about the reality star pairing.

When Maura was recently linked to footballer Connor Wickham in June, she scolded fans asking questions about her love life.

“If I answer this, it is going to make a headline," she said on Instagram.

“And it’s going to blow up saying that I really fancy this guy and then it’s just going to go everywhere, and then everyone thinks that when he comes out of the villa, I’m going to be in love.”

"If I talk about men at all, it’s there and I’m shagging them and I’m humping an entire army.”

A source told the Sun at the time that the star “keeps her cards close to her chest.”