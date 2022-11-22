Maura Higgins celebrates 32nd birthday with luxury holiday to the Maldives

The Longford Love Island star has set off for the South Asian holiday spot to celebrate her birthday.

Maura Higgins and Leah Taylor in the Maldives.

Maura Higgins has sparked envy in her Instagram followers as she shares the glamour of her birthday trip to the Maldives.

The Longford Love Island star has set off for the South Asian holiday spot to celebrate turning 32 this week.

Maura enjoyed a seat in first glass with some white wine before revealing her beautiful poolside bedroom at the dreamy Kandima Resort.

Maura Higgins posing in the Maldives.

Boasting clear blue water, sandy beaches and stunning beach huts, Maura took to Instagram to reveal she “arrived” at the hotel.

Online, she shared the double bed overlooking the pool, a large bath and an open backyard with a hot tub.

The reality TV favourite is joined by friend Leah Taylor on the luxurious trip, where the pair have been snapping selfies in their swimwear.

Maura Higgins shares her Maldives hotel room.

Maura has seen huge success since she appeared as a bombshell on Love Island in 2018, pairing up with pro dancer Curtis Pritchard before exiting the villa.

She has since dabbled in TV presenting and has opened a clothing line with Ann Summers, as well as making headlines about her love life.

Last month, Maura was caught backstage planting a kiss on former TOWIE star Joey Essex (32).

Rumour quickly flew as it was reported they were ‘dating’ and Maura’s other dancer ex Giovanni Pernice fled the scene in a strop.

The reports were quickly stamped out by both Maura and Giovanni.

The Longford icon called the allegations that she was dating Joey Essex “rubbish,” putting a quick end to any gossip about the reality star pairing.

When Maura was recently linked to footballer Connor Wickham in June, she scolded fans asking questions about her love life.

“If I answer this, it is going to make a headline," she said on Instagram.

“And it’s going to blow up saying that I really fancy this guy and then it’s just going to go everywhere, and then everyone thinks that when he comes out of the villa, I’m going to be in love.”

"If I talk about men at all, it’s there and I’m shagging them and I’m humping an entire army.”

A source told the Sun at the time that the star “keeps her cards close to her chest.”