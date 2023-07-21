Maura Higgins’ boyfriend Bobby Holland Hanton hangs out with Chris Hemsworth

Bobby Holland Hanton (37) has acted as a stunt performer for dozens of major movie stars.

Maura Higgins’ new boyfriend has shared some photos of himself hanging out with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

Bobby Holland Hanton (37) has acted as a stunt performer for major movie stars such as Daniel Craig, Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Chris Hemsworth – whom he struck up a friendship with on the set of Thor: Dark World.

The Australian heartthrob contracted Bobby to be his stunt double for all future Marvel flicks and the pair regularly share photos on social media together.

Bobby Holland Hanton with Chris Hemsworth and fellow stuntman Paul Lowe

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Bobby announced that he had reunited with his movie star buddy at a GQ event this week.

He posted a photo with Chris and fellow stuntman Paul Lowe at Soho Farmhouse and said: “More photos with more fans!”

“Exciting stuff happening very soon,” he added as the trio clinked their glasses together with another pal.

It comes after Bobby recently confirmed his romance with Love Island favourite Maura Higgins with an Instagram snap of the pair holding hands in a car.

The couple were first spotted cozying up on a date in London and have since been pictured packing on some PDA by the pool during an Ibiza getaway.

It was later reported how Bobby’s ex-wife Rachel “approves” of his relationship with Maura.

The Daily Mail reported on how their divorce was finalised last year and Rachel sees it as Bobby is free to date whoever he wants.

“Due to his career, she has been fully prepared that he may well end up with someone in the public eye,” it was reported.

Maura's romance with Bobby is her first serious relationship since her 2021 split from Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice who were together for four months.

However, Maura later removed all the photos of her with Giovanni when they suddenly parted ways.

As well as dating Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor, who both starred alongside Maura on Love Island in 2019, the presenter was also rumoured to have dated the footballer Connor Wickham and former TOWIE's Joey Essex.

Maura burst onto our screens after rocking the Love Island villa back in 2019 and has since cemented herself as a successful businesswoman, working as a brand ambassador for Boohoo and Ann Summers, while doing sponsorships for brands like Bellamianta, Oh Polly, and Revolve.

She has also dipped her toe in TV with stints on Glow Up Ireland and This Morning, and her modelling career has taken off after she was signed with celebrity modelling agency Elite Models in 2021.

The 32-year-old's latest gig is her most exciting by a mile, however, as she announced earlier this month that she’s the new face of Love Island USA.

The villa alumna declared: “I'M BACK!!!!!!!!!” on Instagram where she added that she will be “Bringing you all the behind the scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa”.

The programme's official Instagram also shared the news with a photo of Maura in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress alongside a caption reading: “This just in… Maura Higgins will be your social ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer!”