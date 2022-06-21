Maura Higgins ‘blown away’ after getting psychic reading from Chris Riley

She seemed to be completely stunned and admitted that she was “blown away” after the call.

Maura Higgins was left “speechless” after getting a reading from a celebrity psychic on Monday evening.

The former Love Island star hopped on a phone call with Chris Riley, who claims that he is the “UK’s best loved celebrity psychic”, for a glimpse into her future.

The fortune teller has done readings for a host of other past Islanders, including Siannise Fudge, Molly Smith, and Maura’s ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard.

Longford lady Maura had just started an Instagram Q&A when she remembered that she had an appointment with Chris and came back online to tell her followers all about the experience.

She seemed to be completely stunned and admitted that she was “blown away” after the call.

“I actually was getting a psychic reading on the phone. I’ve only just finished,” she explained.

“Nah, speechless. I can’t even talk! You need to check him out. I’m blown away. I actually can’t really speak properly!”

While Maura didn’t give much away about her psychic reading, she did open up about her time on Cooking with the Stars.

The competitive TV show is currently airing on Virgin Media One every Tuesday night from 9pm and sees eight celebs go head-to-head in a bid to transform into restaurant chefs.

Anne Hegarty from The Chase, Dr Ranj Singh, and former Big Brother star Josie Gibson are all taking part, but Maura revealed that her favourite contestant was comedian Joe Wilkinson because he had her in stitches all the time.

“Joe - hilarious man. Like I mean howling every single day at him. His humour is very like mine, like very dry humour, and his face never changes. It’s just deadpan, which I find comical,” she said.

“One day I actually weed a little because I was laughing that much.

“There are actually so many funny moments but you’re just gonna have to watch it to see.”