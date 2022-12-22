Maura Higgins bills designer for 'loss of earnings' after awards dress row, report claims
The Longford model has requested a payment of over €14,000.
Maura Higgins has reportedly billed designer Scott Henshall over £12,000 for ‘loss of earnings’ after she refused to wear a dress designed by him to the British Fashion Awards.
Earlier this month Maura was forced to pull out of attending the ceremony after she deemed the dress he designed for her as “inappropriate”.
A source told MailOnline that she has charged him £12,810.72 (€14,592.53) citing ‘loss of earnings’. The fee also included hairdressing at the cost of a whopping £675.60 (€769.45) for hair styling.
“Maura is attempting to charge Scott over £12,000 for loss of earnings after she skipped the British Fashion Awards,” the source said.
'It's turned into a complete disaster. Scott's PR team arranged for him to dress Maura and he agreed to pay for her ticket to the ceremony after seeing a pretty picture of her.”
“But now his generosity has totally backfired and she's even trying to charge him for hairstyling when she insisted on having her own glam squad on the day.”
Higgins took to Instagram to announce that she had to pull out of the awards show last minute after having a fashion“nightmare” with a dress that was just “too daring.”
The Love Island star confessed earlier in the day that would be her first time having “zero control” over her outfit.
When confused fans realised Maura was nowhere to be seen on the red carpet, the Longford native logged back onto Instagram to reveal what had happened.
"So guys, everyone's messaging me asking, "Where are you, where's the red carpet pictures?"' she said, appearing bronzed and in full glam on her stories.
"I’ve had a bit of a nightmare.”
The star stepped back to reveal a gold dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline as she said her hair and makeup team had been “on point as usual."
Maura admitted that the problem came with the outfit: "Basically, the dress, shoes, everything, just wasn't something that I'd probably wear."
She admitted she didn’t “really know what to say” as she looked off-camera at her friend and hairstylist, Karl Bembridge.
"I just feel like it wasn’t very appropriate for the fashion awards. Like, I do like to go daring. You guys know that. But I just feel like it wasn’t very appropriate for the fashion awards,” she continued.
"I don’t know but I just feel, it’s not right,” she said. “So, yeah, I’ve decided not to go.”
