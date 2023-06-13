Maura Higgins’ best friend enters Love Island villa as latest bombshell

Business owner Leah Taylor (27) was announced as a bombshell on Sunday night’s episode.

The latest Love Island bombshell is best friends with an iconic former contestant.

Business owner Leah Taylor (27) was announced as a bombshell on Sunday night’s episode and made her way into the villa yesterday alongside dental nurse Charlotte Sumner.

And the Manchester beauty already has connections to the ITV dating show as her best pal is none other than Maura Higgins, who remains Love Island royalty to this day after treating viewers to a summer of laughs back in 2019.

Speaking ahead of the show, Leah revealed that the Longford lady helped her to prep before her big Love Island entrance, explaining: “My favourite thing I've ever watched is Maura Higgins Best Bits (video compilation), she's one of my best friends so we watched it together one night and couldn't stop laughing, she's hilarious.”

Maura shared a sweet Instagram video of her hugging Leah goodbye as she left for the Love Island villa

And after Leah was announced as a bombshell, Maura excitedly took to Instagram to show her support for her friend.

Posting to her Instagram story, the 32-year-old wrote: “SCREEEEMMMIINNNGGG!!!!! FINALLY”.

She then shared a black-and-white video of her hugging Leah before she left for the villa.

Captioning the cute clip, she wrote: “The last goodbye. Go smash it my girl,” adding a white heart emoji and tagging Leah in the post.

Speaking to ITV about deciding to go on Love Island, Leah said: “I’ve realised through past experiences exactly what I want in life when it comes to love.

“I’m ready to find it now and I’m not going to wait around. I've figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high.”

“I think I will bring lots of fun, positive vibes, good advice and hopefully all the love that I’m ready to give to the right guy.

"I would say I honestly have so much love to give and being in love is the best thing you can ever experience.

"I’m ready for everything that comes with it and the hardships you have to go through in order to make that commitment and find the one,” she added.