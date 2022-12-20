Maura Higgins arrives home for Christmas with VIP treatment at Dublin Airport

The former Love Island star, who grew up in Longford but now lives in London, took to social media on Monday to document her journey home for her 3.6 million followers.

Maura reunited with her niece when she arrived home on Monday for Christmas

The former Love Island star, who grew up in Longford but now lives in London, took to social media on Monday to document her journey home for her 3.6 million followers.

Sharing a snap of the sun beaming through the clouds from her airplane window seat, Maura wrote “Love being in the sky” alongside cloud and lollipop emojis.

And when she landed in Dublin Airport, the 32-year-old made sure to pick up some tasty treats as she flaunted that she availed of the airport’s Platinum Services package.

She picked up some Tayto crisps as she relaxed in her private suite at Dublin Airport

The exclusive service gives VIP guests access to their own “private suites” with a luxury shower room away from the hustle and bustle of Dublin’s busy terminals, as well as the benefit of being chauffeured from the plane to a private Immigration channel in a BMW.

Maura splashed out on the Platinum Services deal, handing over at least €355 for the VIP treatment.

She posted a photo from her private Platinum Services suite on her Instagram story and told fans that her first call of action was to tuck into some crisps.

Alongside a photo of salt and vinegar Tayto and the iconic red cheese and onion Tayto, the model wrote: “first thing’s first”.

Maura later shared a sweet black and white photo with her niece and looked delighted as she said: “Back with my girl”.

Last Christmas, Maura generously gifted her mum Sharon a white Mercedes-Benz.

She posted a photo on her Instagram stories of the car sitting in her mother's driveway with a red bow on the bonnet.

She also posted an image of her mother appearing to cry when she saw the lavish gift as she covered her face with her hands.

Maura captioned the heartwarming photo, saying: “You deserve everything & more… Merry Christmas Mammy” followed by a red heart emoji.