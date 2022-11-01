Maura Higgins and Laura Whitmore among Irish celebs with incredible Halloween costumes

Dozens of stars were eager to show off their spooky costumes

Maura Higgins, Rosanna Davison, and Glenda Gilson were among the Irish celebrities who pulled out all the stops this Halloween.

Dozens of stars were eager to show off their spooky costumes over the weekend, so we’ve compiled a list of some of the best efforts put in by some of Ireland’s famous faces.

Maura Higgins

The former Love Island star looked sensational as she gave her Instagram followers a treat by dressing up as Christina Aguilera in the music video for her song Lady Marmalade.

The 31-year-old ditched her brunette locks for a voluminous blonde, crimped wig and wore a red corset and black underwear to complete the Moulin Rouge-inspired look.

Rosanna Davison

Former Miss World Rosanna celebrated Halloween this year with her husband Wes Quirke and their children Sophia, Hugo, and Oscar.

Taking to Instagram, she told her followers about how the family had a “great night” of trick or treating as she showed off her costume – a “bad bunny”.

Rosanna took inspiration from Playboy bunnies in her black tuxedo dress and thigh high black boots with fishnet tights and a white bunny mask to take her look to the next level.

Laura Whitmore

The former Love Island host went all out this Halloween with her pal Alec Ward, with the pair stepping out together in matching Barbie and Ken costumes.

The displays were inspired by parazzi photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s costumes in the upcoming Barbie movie, which is being directed by Greta Gerwig and will be released next summer.

Laura wore a pair of pink flared trousers, a pink waistcoat, and silver boots while Alec wore an all-black ensemble complete with a western-style shirt.

Both costumes were topped off with white cowboy hats as the pair attended a party with pals together.

Glenda Gilson

Another spectacular Halloween this year belonged to TV presenter Glenda Gilson, who stunned in her Mrs Incredible outfit.

Her Disney look comprised of a skintight red suit marked with the letter ‘I’, black thigh high boots, and a black bob wig.

Her son Bobby joined in on The Incredibles theme and wore a similar costume inspired by the character Dash, which included a cute black mask, while her other son Danny looked adorable dressed as The Flash.

James Kavanagh

Dublin-based influencer and podcaster James Kavanagh goes all out with his Halloween costumes and year after year he dresses up in hilarious outfits that get everyone talking.

This year, he left his followers in stitches when he stepped out on the streets of Dublin dressed as Marge Simpson.

Painting his skin yellow and adopting Marge’s iconic blue hairstyle, James posed in front of a Dublin bus wearing her pink Chanel suit that fans will fondly remember from an early episode of the hit animated series.