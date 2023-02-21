Maura Higgins already tipped to win rumoured Love Island All Stars season

“The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around.”

Maura Higgins is already favourite to win the Love Island All Stars season after it was reported that ITV bosses were developing the concept.

A special edition of the hit dating show is reportedly in the works, with fan favourites like Longford lady Maura, who achieved icon status among viewers after appearing on the show in 2019, and Season 4 winner Kem Cetinay being eyed up by producers to take part.

Maura, who is currently single, has taken the lead as favourite to win a potential All Stars reboot at odds of 2/1, according to Ladbrokes.

And the 32-year-old isn’t the only Irish name in the mix to win the rumoured series.

Dami Hope, who finished in third place on the show last summer, can be backed at 8/1 although it’s unlikely he will be taking part as he’s still happily coupled up with Indiyah Pollack.

Love Islander turned fitness influencer Rob Lipsett’s odds stand at 20/1 while Yewande Biala, who appeared on the fifth series alongside Maura, is the Irish outsider with a 33/1 shot at taking the crown.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Love Island fans have been in a frenzy since news broke yesterday about producers being in talks for a Love Island All Stars series in 2024 and if the latest odds are anything to go by, fans still can’t get enough of Maura Higgins, with the Longford native our clear early favourite to win!”

According to The Sun, Love Island producers are also hoping to get Season 6’s Sophie Piper, India Reynolds from Season 5, and Season 2 star Scott Thomas involved in the All Stars series.

“Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about,” a source told the publication.

“This summer’s series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept.

“The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around.”

The series will reportedly likely air in 2024.