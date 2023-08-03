Maura Higgins admits she had a ‘filthy’ habit in the Love Island villa

“At the beginning when you’re new to it, you take off your microphone and you leave it outside the [toilet] door because you’re like, ‘I don’t want anyone listening to me' ”

Maura Higgins has revealed the most “disgusting” thing she did on Love Island in 2019.

The Longford lady appeared on the fifth season of the show and is widely regarded as one of the series’ best ever contestants.

Speaking to Page Six, Maura admitted that she got so used to being filmed all the time that she eventually forgot that there were any cameras in the villa at all – meaning she was caught saying and doing some “filthy, disgusting” things.

“At the beginning when you’re new to it, you take off your microphone and you leave it outside the [toilet] door because you’re like, ‘I don’t want anyone listening to me,' ” she explained.

“But after about a week that completely goes out the window. You do not care.

“I was changing tampons in the dressing room, that’s how comfortable you get”.

Maura recently jetted off to Fiji to join the Love Island USA team and help run their social media accounts.

The 32-year-old said that she got to explore parts of the villa that she never got to see as a contestant.

“Obviously, we know that there are so many cameras, but there’s [also] so many tech rooms with all the different screens.

“There’s this room with a massive long table and a massive screen where the execs of the show sit down and watch.

“I remember going, ‘Oh my god, do you reckon people did this in the UK and watched me because I was disgusting?’ And they were like, ‘Oh 100pc, they were watching you.’

“You really don’t think about that when you’re on the show,” she added.

Last month, Maura Higgins confirmed her new role with Love Island USA with an Instagram post, writing: “I'M BACK!!!!!!!!!” before adding that she will be “bringing you all the behind the scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa”

The programme's official Instagram also shared the news with a photo of Maura in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress alongside a caption reading: “This just in… Maura Higgins will be your social ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer!”